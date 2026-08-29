“Wouldn’t Be Smart”- Ben Shelton Refuses to Disrespect Rivals in Jannik Sinner’s US Open Absence

Ben Shelton is one of the best chances for American men to end the Grand Slam drought that spans over two decades, going into the US Open. However, the eighth seed avoided overconfidence in his pre-tournament press conference, citing several strong challengers in the draw, even in the absence of the World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

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“I’m focused on my first round, my first match. I don’t think too far beyond that. I don’t look at the draw other than who I’m playing in the first round,” said Shelton in the press conference. “And I think that’s the only way for me to be able to compartmentalize and stay in the moment. I know how much quality there is in the draw. I think it’d be disrespectful to just think, ‘Oh, there’s no Sinner; it’s a massive opportunity.”

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“Guys who’ve won big titles and have been in great form, whether it’s Jodar, Arthur Fils. All the American guys are pretty dangerous on the surface, and I think that to discredit the group that is playing high level tennis right now wouldn’t be smart.”

Shelton was not wrong in naming a few of the contenders who would potentially be a threat in New York. Rafael Jodar’s ascent to the top of the sport has taken many by surprise, and the Spaniard’s quarterfinal run at the French Open has shown he is not shy of playing his best under the spotlight of a Grand Slam. Jodar’s recent hard-court form has been excellent, as he managed to reach the final in Washington and finished as a semifinalist in Montreal.

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On the other hand, Arthur Fils has won over thirty matches this season, despite missing quite a bit of it due to injury. The Frenchman’s win at Cincinnati and his overall form at the Masters events this year have shown glimpses of his true potential, although his best-of-five-set form remains a concern, having played only two Grand Slam matches this year.

Shelton’s not wrong to be wary of his own compatriots going into New York, with the likes of Taylor Fritz winning the title in Washington, and Frances Tiafoe reaching the final in Cincinnati. Brandon Nakashima, as well, has been the revelation in this hard-court swing, reaching the semifinals in Washington and Cincinnati, along with a runner-up finish in Montreal.

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Despite all the worthy contenders, it goes without saying that the absence of Jannik Sinner opens the men’s draw considerably, given the Italian’s form this year. It particularly benefits Shelton, who has lost nine consecutive matches against the World No. 1, including four at the Grand Slams. Shelton had found it difficult to cope with the Italian’s baseline power, losing 22 sets in a row against him.

Shelton will not have it smooth sailing, even if he is coming on the back of some good form, having won the title in Montreal. The strong trio of Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic is in the draw, and the Americans’ own draw is quite a stiff challenge should the seedings hold.

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Ben Shelton Has a Tough Draw to Contend With at the US Open

Shelton’s US Open draw has potentially tricky matches all around, starting with his first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor, followed by a potential second-round match against former Grand Slam semifinalist Hubert Hurkacz. His potential fourth-round opponent would be tenth-seeded Arthur Fils, someone whom he has already singled out as a potential threat in the press conference.

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The quarterfinals will see the real tough tests for Shelton, as he may face the trio of Alcaraz, Djokovic, and Zverev to win the title. However, there are certain considerations for all those players, including Alcaraz’s comeback after a long injury layoff and Zverev’s poor form on hard courts in recent months. Even Djokovic has shown vulnerabilities in long matches at Grand Slams, with the Serb clearly needing some quick wins in the early rounds to have a chance to go deep at a Major.

Shelton‘s form has been excellent this season, as the American has won four titles across all three surfaces. However, his Grand Slam performances have dipped, with early exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. However, given that the crowd will be behind him, the American will hope to make a deep run in New York, where he first came into the spotlight with a semifinal finish back in 2023.