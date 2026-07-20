WTA Announces Controversial Initiative for “Equal Athletic Opportunities” for Players

Starting this month, the WTA is making every player on tour take a single genetic test to stay eligible. The rule, announced through tennis writer Ben Rothenberg’s newsletter, ends years of case-by-case reviews. Two years ago, only suspected cases faced screening. Now, every player must test, or risk bans and public disclosure.

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The WTA says its eligibility rules go back to 1975, but this is the biggest update in decades. “The WTA’s Women’s Eligibility Policy is designed to promote equal athletic opportunities in women’s professional tennis and maintain fair competition for all players participating in WTA tournaments,” the organization said.

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“Since first being introduced in 1975, the eligibility policy has undergone periodic review in light of developments across international sport. Following the most recent review, which included consultation with WTA members and evolving standards across women’s sport, the Board approved a new policy beginning in 2026 based on biological sex.”

Sex testing is not new in sport. In the 1960s, the Olympics used chromosome checks to verify female athletes. But by the 1990s, the practice was dropped after critics said it was unfair and often wrong. Now, with better DNA tools, the idea is back in a different form

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The change followed discussions with national federations and key partners. Several wanted the WTA in step with the IOC and World Athletics. Others wanted clarity before the 2028 Olympics. The WTA says the rule brings uniformity, but critics call it a step back for inclusion.

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“The updated policy is intended to provide a clear eligibility standard for participation in WTA tournaments,” the organization’s statement continued. “Eligibility will be confirmed through a one-time SRY gene screen. Testing starts in 2026, with privacy safeguards and a player education program in place.”

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The SRY gene sits on the Y chromosome, a marker now used by other sports bodies too. The WTA calls this a sensitive issue and says it will handle the process with care and respect. The WTA admits this is a delicate matter. It says it will carry out the rule with dignity and care for every player.

Refusal or ineligibility can mean more than a ban. Players could lose prize money, ranking points, and face public scrutiny. For many, that is a career-level risk. Renee Richards’ case in the 1970s was the last of its kind. With no active transgender players today, the WTA’s move looks preemptive. Some say it is about setting standards early. Others see it as solving a problem that does not exist.

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How the WTA’s policy fits into a broader shift across international sport

The WTA is not alone. Other major sports bodies have moved in the same direction. World Athletics introduced a similar SRY test in September 2025, used at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

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The IOC says only biological females, verified by SRY screening, can compete in women’s events from the 2028 LA Olympics. World Boxing rolled out a similar policy last year.

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WTA’s move is the first by any independent professional women’s sports league or tour to institute mandatory SRY gene screening, which applies to every player on its roster. In the past, groups like World Athletics and the IOC tested only when doubts arose about a player’s eligibility. In recent years, they have moved to universal one-time SRY testing for all women, but they oversee many sports, not just one.

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No case was named. The WTA calls this a uniform, confidential standard. But with the 2028 Olympics approaching, the pressure is on. Will other tours follow, or will tennis stand alone in this fight for fairness?