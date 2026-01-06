WTA Brisbane 2026 Prize Money: How Much Are Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula & Others Playing For?

The new year signals the return of top-level tennis, with plenty of high-quality action lined up in the coming weeks. The world’s best women are already gearing up for the first Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open. Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, and several other stars headline the draw at this week’s WTA 500 Brisbane International, setting the stage for a thrilling tournament.

But beyond the on-court battles, there’s also significant prize money on offer. The Brisbane International, held at the Queensland Tennis Centre from January 4-11, features a total of $1.7 million in women’s singles prize money, with the champion set to earn more than $200,000. But how much do players take home at each stage of the tournament?

Prize money breakdown, singles

The tournament is classified as a WTA 500 event and features a 48-player singles draw. Four wildcards have already been confirmed for Kimberly Birrell, Talia Gibson, Emerson Jones, and Ajla Tomljanović, adding local interest and depth to the field.

One player, Karolina Pliskova, has entered using a protected ranking, while six spots in the main draw will be filled through qualifying. The remaining places are occupied based on players’ current positions in the WTA Rankings.

Last year, Aryna Sabalenka earned $192,475 for winning the title, with runner-up Veronika Kudermetova taking home $120,735. For 2026, the prize pool has increased to a total financial commitment of $1,206,446, but how much exactly will players earn at each stage?

Sl No. Round Prize Money WTA Ranking Points 1. Champion $214,530 500 2. Final $134,600 325 3. Semi-final $77,115 195 4. Quarter-final $37,640 108 5. Round of 16 $19,909 60 6. Second round $13,735 32 7. First round $11,920 1

Why prize money still matters in the WTA tour

Prize money still matters on the WTA Tour because it directly affects players’ careers, the growth of the sport, and efforts toward greater fairness in tennis. In 2025, women’s tennis reached a record $249 million in total prize money, up about 13% from the previous year, showing the tour’s growth but also why money remains crucial to players at all levels.

First, prize money provides financial stability for players whose income depends heavily on tournament earnings. “It’s incredible to see the WTA reach this historic milestone of nearly $250 million in prize money this season,” said Coco Gauff last year. Without strong prize pools, players outside the top 50 struggle to stay competitive or even cover basic expenses.

Prize money is also tied to equality and recognition in the sport. While the four Grand Slams have offered equal pay for men and women for decades, many WTA 1000, 500, and 250 events still pay women and men differently, which impacts earnings across the season.

The WTA has established a “pathway to equal prize money” at more events, aiming to match ATP payouts at combined tournaments by 2027 and other similar events by 2033, reflecting ongoing efforts to level the playing field.

Finally, prize money reflects the market value and visibility of the women’s game, helping raise its profile and attract more sponsors, broadcasters, and fans.

“It’s not only a reflection of how far women’s tennis has come, but also to the value we bring to the sport on a global stage. This achievement isn’t just about the numbers, it’s about breaking barriers, creating opportunity and sending a clear message to the next generation to dream without limits,” Coco Gauff said regarding the price money of 2025, which was an astounding 13 percent increase from 2024 ($221 million).