WTA CEO Steps Down From Role After Less Than Two Years in Charge

After taking over as CEO of the WTA on July 29, 2024, Portia Archer was thrust into defending the controversial shift of the WTA Finals to Riyadh, a decision made under her predecessor, Steve Simon. Despite pushing forward with merger talks with the ATP and aligning commercial assets, her tenure remained turbulent. Now, after two intense years marked by progress and controversy, Archer has stepped down, closing a defining chapter.

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Portia Archer, a 2018 SBJ Game Changer and former NBA executive who served as CEO of the WTA Tour, has officially departed the organization. Her exit marks the end of a turbulent and closely watched tenure.

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The announcement came from Valerie Camillo, the current chair of the WTA Tour. She informed staff of the development through an internal email on Wednesday afternoon.

“I am writing to share that Portia has informed us of her decision to step down from her role as CEO, effective April 20, ahead of her contract renewal. We are working through a transition plan for the leadership of the WTA Tour and will share an update on this by mid-May.”

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Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Finals 2025 – Day Five RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA NOVEMBER 5, 2025: Iga Swiatek of Poland seen with Portia Archer, CEO of the WTA, as they pose for a photo before the match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States during their group-stage match on Day 5 of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2025. Riyadh Saudi Arabia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xArturxWidakx originalFilename:widak-wtafinal251105_np989.jpg

The WTA Tour did not immediately provide a comment from Archer. Her departure comes less than a year after she assumed the top role within the organization.

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Notably, Archer was not elevated to the position following the retirement announcement of Steve Simon, the tour’s longtime chair. That leadership transition instead unfolded gradually, with Camillo stepping in during the final months of last year.

Since taking charge, Camillo has been actively reviewing several major deals. Many of these agreements were either already in place or still under negotiation before her arrival.

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And perhaps, Archer’s tenure as CEO was not without controversy. One of the most talked-about moments came during the WTA Finals held in Riyadh.

After securing the biggest payday in women’s tennis history, Elena Rybakina lifted the Billie Jean King Trophy. However, during the post-match celebrations, she refused to pose for a photo alongside Aryna Sabalenka and Archer.

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The moment stood out because Rybakina chose to remain separate, despite being asked to join them. The refusal immediately sparked speculation across the tennis world.

When asked about her decision, Rybakina declined to explain her motive. However, the incident came at the end of a season filled with tension between her camp and the governing body.

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Earlier in 2025, the WTA had issued a ban on her coach, Stefano Vukov. He was suspended after an independent investigation found that he had breached the WTA’s code of conduct in his behavior toward the player.

At the Australian Open in January 2025, Rybakina publicly criticized the WTA. She stated that she did not “agree with a lot of things” the organization was doing regarding her working relationship with Vukov.

Despite the controversy, Rybakina has consistently maintained that she was never mistreated by the 38-year-old Croat. Vukov also denied any wrongdoing throughout the process.

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His ban was eventually lifted in August. He was present courtside as Rybakina triumphed at the season-ending tournament, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Now, as Archer steps down from her role, Camillo has begun addressing the transition. Her message signals both a leadership shift and a moment of reflection for the WTA Tour.

Valerie Camillo expresses views on departing WTA CEO Portia Archer

The appointment of Portia Archer followed an extensive recruitment process led by the global executive search firm Korn Ferry on behalf of the WTA Board of Directors. It marked a carefully structured transition aimed at strengthening leadership at the top.

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As CEO, Archer was responsible for leading the day-to-day strategy and operations of the WTA Tour. She also managed the organization’s relationship with its players and tournament members, a role that demanded both balance and direction.

Her responsibilities extended beyond internal management. Archer worked closely with Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures.

This commercial arm, launched in 2023 in partnership with CVC Capital Partners, was designed to drive the sport’s long-term financial growth. Together, they focused on building a stronger commercial future for women’s tennis.

Despite these efforts, Archer’s tenure has now come to an end after a relatively short period. The transition has prompted reflection from leadership within the organization.

WTA chair Valerie Camillo shared her thoughts in a farewell message. “Portia has made important contributions to our tournaments, our players, and the advancement of women’s tennis,” Camillo wrote in her email.

“Among her achievements, she expanded into new markets, championed player-first initiatives, enhanced safeguarding standards, drove technological innovation, and worked tirelessly to strengthen the WTA’s role in the broader tennis community.”

With Archer stepping down, attention now shifts to what comes next. The WTA is expected to move toward appointing a new face to the CEO role in the coming days.