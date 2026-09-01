WTA Champion Calls American Pro “Not the Most Pleasant” After Brutal Snub at US Open Warm-Up

Diane Parry recently captured the biggest title of her professional tennis career in Monterrey before immediately traveling to New York. The world No. 31 quickly found herself navigating a bizarre equipment shortage upon arriving at the US Open. The Frenchwoman explicitly named the fellow professional who refused to lend her basic tennis gear during a post-match interview.

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Parry spoke with L’Équipe following her 7-5, 6-4 first-round victory over Viktorija Golubic. The interviewer asked her to identify the player who previously rejected her request for backup strings.

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“I can say it now, it’s no surprise, it’s Alycia Parks,” she said. “She’s not the most pleasant on the tour, so I don’t mind saying it.”

This blunt public callout highlighted a massive divergence in their current competitive trajectories. Parks suffered a brutal 6-3, 6-3 opening-round elimination at the hands of Australia’s Taylah Preston. Parry successfully advanced to the second round to face 16th seed Sorana Cirstea in their first career head-to-head meeting. The 23-year-old French star managed this smooth progression despite battling severe logistical exhaustion.

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Imago August 20, 2025, Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico: Alycia Parks USA in action against Emma Navarro USA during their match at the Monterrey Open WTA, Tennis Damen 500. Monterrey Mexico – ZUMAo125 0831016055st Copyright: xAntonioxOjedax

The 23-year-old Frenchwoman lifted her maiden WTA 500 trophy in Monterrey before making the trip to New York, landing on Sunday night with barely a day to adjust before her first match.

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“I had a chance to adjust a little to the court when I arrived here last night, and then after a short night’s sleep, it was back to business,” she said. “I just had to make do. I didn’t have the most energy, but I’m happy I managed to do what I had to do today to still qualify.”

The transition was not just physical. Monterey’s elevation translates into a fast court, which is ideal for Parry’s game, and she acknowledged the difference with Flushing Meadows. “It’s at a bit of an altitude there, so the ball flies fast through the air, and the court was quite fast, so here it seems a bit slow in comparison,” she said. “There are a lot of little adjustments to make to be able to reproduce your best tennis, and it also depends on the opponent.”

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She was quick to add that she was not complaining about the whiplash schedule, calling the past week full of positives she is trying to carry into her next matches.

Parry played both the WTA 1000 events on the North American hard court swing, faced a first round exit in Toronto but made a deep run in Cincinnati, reaching the round of 16, losing to seventh seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The Frenchwoman did not stop there, went to Mexico, and defeated five top 50 players in the whole tournament to claim her first title.

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Parry is chasing the consistency that has long eluded her at majors

Diane Parry’s season has followed an unusual shape, and she was open about it. Her progression to the fourth round this year at Roland Garros was her first time into the second week of a Grand Slam, and she stated that she had aimed for that for a long time but never quite made it. The form did not carry cleanly into the hard-court swing that followed, something she put down to the natural lag it takes to adjust between surfaces.

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“Sometimes it takes a little time to get used to the different surfaces,” she said. “Sometimes the work takes a little longer to pay off, whether it’s physical or even in terms of my game. Sometimes you need a bit of patience, and when you feel it coming, it’s pretty great.”

Her best previous result at the US Open is a third-round showing from 2025, where she lost to Marta Kostyuk after winning the opening set. She’s currently at her career-best ranking of world No. 31, credited to her best Grand Slam appearance at the French Open and her maiden WTA title. With 31 wins under her belt this season, she marches into the second round to match her previous best at Flushing Meadows and keep the first quarter hopes in sight.