WTA Finals Hot-Mic Controversy Grows as Cameras Pick Up Tense Elena Rybakina-Coach Exchange

Elena Rybakina has rarely been one to attract attention for what happens away from the tennis court. The Kazakh star generally keeps her emotions and personal life private, preferring to let her performances do the talking. However, a brief exchange during a practice session at Indian Wells has now put her coaching relationship with Stefano Vukov back under the spotlight, just days before the WTA Finals begin.

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Rybakina was practicing on Stadium 2 ahead of the season-ending championship when microphones picked up a conversation between her and Vukov.

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As the pair approached the net, she appeared to stop her coach and tell him, “Stay here. I’m talking to you.”

She reportedly repeated the instruction before they moved across the court to greet Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova and her team.

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The brief exchange quickly circulated on social media. Although the footage did not reveal what prompted the interaction, its timing attracted attention because of the history between the two.

Vukov was suspended by the WTA in February 2025 following an investigation into his conduct towards Rybakina. His return to her coaching team in August that year had already generated considerable discussion.

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Vukov has played a significant role in Rybakina’s rise over the past few years. He began working with her in 2019, when she was still outside the world’s top 200. Their partnership helped her develop into a Grand Slam champion, with the biggest breakthrough arriving at Wimbledon in 2022. She defeated Ons Jabeur in the final to claim her first major title.

However, their professional relationship faced a major interruption in early 2025. The WTA provisionally suspended Vukov before an independent investigation led to a formal ban. The coach denied wrongdoing, and Rybakina repeatedly challenged the decision. She also insisted she had never complained about how he treated her.

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Speaking about the controversy, Rybakina said, “I have never made any complaints or any of these things. I always said that he never mistreated me.”

She also defended their working relationship in an earlier interview, explaining how much she valued his input.

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“He helps me a lot. We have open dialogues, and we’ve worked already for four years,” Rybakina said.

The WTA eventually overturned Vukov’s suspension in August 2025, allowing him to return to her team at tournaments. His reinstatement came after months of uncertainty around Rybakina’s coaching arrangements. Since then, the pair have continued working together, and their partnership has remained a talking point whenever their interactions attract attention.

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The latest footage, however, does not establish that another disagreement has taken place. It simply offers viewers an unusually clear glimpse into a conversation that would ordinarily remain outside the broadcast.

Rybakina enters the 2026 WTA Finals after one of the biggest seasons of her career. She won the US Open in September, defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final and secured the year-end world No. 1 ranking.

She also arrives as the defending WTA Finals champion. Rybakina beat Sabalenka in last year’s championship match and now has another opportunity to finish her season with a major trophy.

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At the tournament draw ceremony, she acknowledged the expectations that come with her position at the top of the rankings.

“It is of course pressure because of all of the attention, but at the same time it’s motivation because you don’t want to lose. In this sport, you still need to work a lot,” she said, as reported by Reuters.

Rybakina has been placed in Group One alongside Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Noskova. She is scheduled to open her round-robin campaign against Noskova on November 8. Aryna Sabalenka leads Group Two, which also features Mirra Andreeva, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Muchova.

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There is also a fitness question surrounding the defending champion. Rybakina withdrew from her quarterfinal at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with neck inflammation and pain. She subsequently explained that she wanted to be ready for the season-ending event.

Jessica Pegula’s Comments About Mirra Andreeva Add to WTA Finals Drama

Rybakina was not the only player caught in an uncomfortable broadcast moment at Indian Wells. Earlier, Jessica Pegula’s conversation with her coach during a practice session attracted widespread attention after microphones picked up her criticism of Mirra Andreeva and the teenager’s coach, Conchita Martinez.

Pegula described Andreeva as a “diva” who “needs to be humbled” and questioned Martinez’s handling of the 19-year-old. She also suggested that Andreeva could become a better player than Coco Gauff if she possessed the American’s mentality.

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“If she had Coco’s mentality, she would be better than Coco,” Pegula was heard saying.

The comments were particularly striking because Pegula and Gauff are in the same WTA Finals group, whereas Andreeva is in the opposite half of the draw. Pegula could therefore meet the Russian only if both players progress to the knockout stages.

The WTA subsequently removed the practice-session footage from its YouTube channel, but clips had already spread across social media.

The incidents have raised questions about the tour’s decision to livestream practice sessions with microphones capable of picking up conversations between players and their teams. Practice courts are not completely private spaces, but players may not expect every discussion with their coaches to reach a global audience.