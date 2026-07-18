WTA Finals’ Indian Wells Stadium Choice Raises Fresh Questions Ahead of Tournament

Earlier in July, the women’s tennis governing body stunned the tennis world by moving the 2026 WTA Finals from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. The opening plans had the top 8 singles players as well as doubles teams competing at the 16,000-seat Stadium 1. However, it seems like the WTA has now made another unexpected scheduling change to the court, raising fresh questions about the event.

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The latest update has brought another major schedule change to this year’s WTA Finals. Although the tournament will still be held at Indian Wells, it will no longer be played on Court 1.

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Instead, the entire schedule will take place on Court 2. The venue has a capacity of around 8,000 spectators, much smaller than Stadium 1. The women’s tennis governing body is not expecting strong ticket sales for the event.

While the Series Package is no longer available, Single Ticket season has now become available through the WTA website.

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Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 12, 2014: Early Round Crowd on Center Court at the BNP PARIBAS Open, A wide angle view of the crowd on center court at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California

The decision has also sparked concerns among fans, as the year-end-event on the WTA circuit has faced several challenges for the last decade, and this latest move has only added to the discussion.

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After spending almost 5 seasons in Singapore, the WTA Finals changed locations multiple times. The tournament signed a 10-year agreement to stage the Finals in Shenzhen, China, in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation the next year.

Then in 2023, the event moved to Mexico. However, players openly criticized the move because of its poor playing conditions, and the tournament received widespread backlash.

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Even two years ago, in April 2024, the governing body again announced a three-year agreement with Saudi Arabia. The decision drew mixed reactions from both players and fans across the tennis fraternity.

Now, although the WTA is not expecting a large turnout for this year either, the players had already voiced their concerns even before the latest scheduling changes were announced.

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Jessica Pegula shares her frustration as the WTA Finals get relocated once again

Reports had suggested for several months that the WTA year-end-event could be moved after the conclusion of the existing agreement. And those rumors were eventually confirmed when the governing body announced a new hosting arrangement on July 1.

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Even after confirming the switch, the WTA remained confident about its new venue. “The Indian Wells Tennis Garden provides an exceptional stage for the WTA Finals,” the Chair of the WTA, Valerie Camillo, said.

However, the decision did not sit well with everyone on the WTA Tour. The current world No. 3 Jessica Pegula admitted she had mixed feelings about yet another change to the season-ending championship.

“The saga of the WTA Finals continues,” Pegula said during this year’s SW19. “It’s like we can’t catch a break, and I don’t necessarily think it’s our fault. There just tends to be a lot of world conflicts that seem to happen and get in the way,” the American added.

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Now, with the latest schedule change sparking fresh discussion, attention will shift to how the end-of-year event unfolds. The WTA Finals are set to begin 113 days from today at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where all eyes will be on the event.