WTA Finals 2025: What Is the Prize Money of the Event Featuring Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Others?

As November dawns, the Hologic WTA Tour prepares for its grand finale: the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, where the top eight singles stars gather under the dazzling lights of King Saud University Indoor Arena. 2025 has been a year owned by American brilliance. Madison Keys conquered Melbourne, Coco Gauff ruled Paris, Amanda Anisimova battled to the Wimbledon final, and both Anisimova and Jessica Pegula stormed into the US Open semis. With an American gracing every Slam final this year, anticipation peaks once more. Yet amid the spectacle and star power, one question still burns bright: what’s at stake in prize money, and who stands to claim it all?

What is the prize pool in the WTA Finals 2025?

The 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh stand tall as a golden stage, boasting a total prize commitment of US $15,500,000, a fortune that reflects the magnitude of the season’s climax. An undefeated champion can walk away with a staggering US $ US$5,235,000, a figure that cements this tournament among the most lucrative in women’s sport. Each of the eight elite contenders earns a base appearance fee, stacking their earnings further with every hard-fought round-robin victory.

But the rewards don’t stop at wealth alone; prestige and power are also on the line. Players will earn 200 points for every group-stage win, 400 for conquering the semi-final, and 500 for lifting the crown. In total, a flawless run offers 1,500 precious points, a mountain that only the fiercest can climb. In Riyadh, every swing, every breath, every point carries the weight of history and fortune intertwined.

How will the money be distributed among the winners? Know the prize money and division.

The tournament boasts a total purse of US$15.5 million, with the undefeated singles champion across the round-robin, semi-final, and final claiming the lion’s share. Meanwhile, a singles champion who suffers just one round-robin defeat will still pocket an impressive $4.88 million.

While the precise 2025 breakdown hasn’t been officially released, the structure mirrors past editions. Each player earns a base participation amount, additional bonuses for every round-robin victory, a higher payout for reaching the final, and the largest prize for lifting the trophy.

The 2025 WTA Finals promises a spectacle worthy of the season’s grand finale. The two groups, fittingly named after legends Steffi Graf and Serena Williams, bring together the fiercest competitors of the year under one electric roof in Riyadh.

In the Stefanie Graf group, the fiery Aryna Sabalenka (1) headlines the charge alongside Coco Gauff (3), Jessica Pegula (5), and the ever-determined Jasmine Paolini (8). Across the draw, the Serena Williams group is equally lethal, featuring Iga Swiatek (2), Amanda Anisimova (4), Elena Rybakina (6), and Madison Keys (7), a lineup built for fireworks and drama.

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova wait in the wings as first and second alternates. Andreeva, not one to sit idle, will also compete in doubles alongside Diana Shnaider, adding youthful spark to the tournament’s depth.

Played on indoor hard courts with the Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball, the event begins Nov. 1, streaming live on Tennis Channel and its app. With the matches now underway, the question burns bright: who are you backing this year?