WTA Follows Coco Gauff to Bag Historic Deal With $68 Billion Automotive Giant

In 2022, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Hologic formed a landmark partnership that made Hologic the global title sponsor of the WTA Tour. As a major medical technology innovator, Hologic focuses on improving women’s health and well-being. Their three-year partnership supported their shared mission to champion women and modernize both health and sports. Now, with that partnership set to end in 2027, Mercedes-Benz is increasing its surprise involvement in women’s tennis, beginning with a deal with Coco Gauff.

According to Hard Court, WTA is close to completing a major multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz to become its new premier partner starting in 2026. Several sources familiar with the talks shared the news anonymously because they were not permitted to speak publicly. The announcement is expected later this month. The deal is projected to be the largest sponsorship in the history of women’s sports.

This is a major breakthrough for the WTA. For years, the organization has struggled to secure a globally dominant sponsor that reflects long-term stability and investment. Mercedes, known worldwide for performance and engineering excellence, brings a level of prestige far beyond what Hologic, a smaller medical technology company, could provide.

The partnership is expected to raise the WTA’s commercial profile instantly. Mercedes has the ability to open doors the tour has not been able to reach on its own. This includes marketing connections with fashion, design, luxury brands, and technology. It also expands the tour’s reach into broader lifestyle markets and new demographics outside traditional tennis audiences.

Women’s sports are experiencing rapid growth, and many properties are becoming valuable global assets. This deal positions the WTA as part of that rising movement. It sends a strong signal that the organization and its athletes are gaining momentum.

The agreement has been in development for several months. Its complexity slowed the final stages of negotiation. One of the biggest challenges was figuring out how Mercedes, a global automotive partner, would fit alongside existing auto sponsorships at various WTA tournaments.

According to sources, the WTA will buy out certain automobile category sponsors for some WTA 250 and WTA 500 events. High-level events, including the Masters 1000 tournaments, will mostly maintain their current partnerships. For example, BMW has two years left on its contract with Indian Wells. The Grand Slams, which operate independently, will also not be affected. Cadillac’s partnership with the US Open will stay in place.

Mercedes will also provide vehicles for WTA tournaments as part of the partnership. In addition, the company is expected to sign multiple WTA players to personal endorsement deals. This will further strengthen the connection between the brand and the sport.

Mercedes has a long history in tennis. It previously served as a major sponsor of the ATP Tour for 12 years. The company ended that agreement in 2008 due to the global recession and a shift toward event-specific sponsorships. Since then, it has sponsored select tournaments such as the US Open.

As this major deal nears completion, Mercedes-Benz is now becoming more present in the tennis world once again, even connecting with WTA star Coco Gauff as the news gathers attention.

Coco Gauff forms new partnership with luxury brand Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its presence in tennis by adding Coco Gauff as a new global brand ambassador. Gauff previously had a partnership with BMW. Her new five-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz is reportedly worth $90 million, according to Tennis USA Insider.

The brand shared the news on social media. “Power. Precision. Play without limits. We’re proud to welcome world-class tennis player Coco Gauff to the Mercedes-Benz family as a new global brand ambassador,” the automaker posted.

Gauff continues to build her influence both on and off the court. She already holds a strong list of endorsements with major companies. Her partners include New Balance, Rolex, Emirates Airlines, Bose, Head, Barilla, Baker Tilly, UPS, Miu Miu, L’Oréal (Carol’s Daughter), and Naked Juice.

By joining Mercedes-Benz, Gauff now shares ambassador status with tennis legend Roger Federer. The brand has also worked with Sloane Stephens in the past.

Outside of tennis, Mercedes-Benz has relationships with top athletes in other sports. These ambassadors include golfers Rickie Fowler and Ludvig Aberg. The brand also works with Formula One figures like Esteban Gutierrez.

Celebrities such as rapper Ice Spice and actor Gabriel Macht are also part of the ambassador lineup. Their presence highlights the company’s broad cultural reach.

With this major deal expected to be finalized soon, it could create new opportunities and visibility for women’s tennis.