WTA Launches New Tournament Despite Growing Outcry Over Overpacked Schedule

Last month, the Middle East swing was rocked by a staggering wave of withdrawals, with 23 WTA players stepping aside, including four top-10 stars. Players pointed squarely at grueling post-Australian Open scheduling in 2026 as the breaking point. Yet despite mounting unrest, the WTA now appears poised to introduce another tournament to an already bursting calendar.

The WTA announced on Monday that Memphis, Tennessee, will return to the Tour calendar. It will host a WTA event for the first time in nearly 15 years. The new Memphis Classic will take place the week of July 27. It replaces the Cleveland tournament that was originally scheduled for late August. The event will be played on outdoor hard courts.

The tournament will feature a 32-player singles draw. It will also include a 16-team doubles field. The format aligns with standard WTA 250 events.

This is the first WTA tournament in Memphis since 2013. That year, the US National Indoor Championships were held in the city. Past champions include Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Victoria Azarenka.

The 2026 edition will be staged at the Leftwich Tennis Center. The venue completed a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion in 2023. The upgrades modernized both indoor and outdoor facilities.

Organizers see the event as a bridge in the calendar. It follows the grass-court swing. It also helps players prepare for the North American hard-court stretch.

The Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, and the US Open follow soon after. Memphis could serve as a useful tune-up stop. It fits naturally into that competitive window.

City officials confirmed the tournament is part of a multi-year agreement. Local investment has played a key role in securing the event. The mayor praised the return of elite tennis.

“This is a major win for our city,” Memphis Mayor Paul Young said at a press conference. “It reflects the investment that we’ve made in Leftwich Tennis Center, the first-of-its-class facility, one that our residents deserve. When we invest in our assets, we know that opportunities follow.”

Tournament director Kyle Ross highlighted the exposure Memphis will receive. “That competition will be broadcast around the country, around the world,” Memphis Classic tournament director Kyle Ross said.

“We’re going to beam Memphis and Leftwich out there, and it’s going to put a major spotlight on what this city and this facility can do.”

However, the announcement comes at a sensitive time. Many players have already voiced concerns about the demanding schedule. The calendar has been described as exhausting.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recently withdrew from the Dubai Championships due to a right hip injury. She previously described the tennis calendar as “insane.” She made clear that workload management is a priority.

“The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I’m still skipping a couple of events to protect my body,” Sabalenka said.

After heavy withdrawals in Dubai, tournament director Salah Tahlk suggested stricter penalties. He proposed docking ranking points for missing events. But World No. 4 Coco Gauff disagreed and said players should not lose points for skipping tournaments.

And if the WTA calendar already feels crowded, further changes may be ahead. The ATP Tour is also expected to introduce major adjustments from 2028. The global tennis schedule could soon become even more demanding.

Saudi Arabia to stage the tenth Masters 1000 from 2028

The ATP Tour calendar is already crowded. Many players have spoken openly about the heavy workload. The schedule leaves little room for rest. Concerns grow stronger after Wimbledon. Several tournaments follow quickly before the US Open. The short turnaround puts pressure on top players.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Novak Djokovic skipped the Canadian Open. Their decisions highlighted growing fatigue. It also showed how players now manage their schedules carefully.

Alexander Zverev has also criticized recent changes. He questioned the new Masters 1000 format. Speaking to Nothing Major, Zverev shared his preference for the previous system. He believes longer tournaments stretch the calendar too far.

“You have the nine Masters 1000 events, which are mandatory; most of them are two-week-long events now, except Monte-Carlo and Paris Bercy. Which I think are the best two weeks now on the ATP calendar,” Zverev said.

Despite these concerns, Saudi Arabia will host a tenth Masters 1000 event starting in 2028. The Public Investment Fund strongly backed the bid. The new event will become one of the biggest stops on tour.

Surj Sports Investment, a company under PIF, will organize the tournament. It will join the Indian Wells Open, Miami Open, Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, Italian Open, Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open, Shanghai Masters, and Paris Masters. No current event appears set to be removed.

The new Saudi event will not be mandatory for top players. It will have a status similar to Monte Carlo. Players can choose whether to compete, even if they are fit.

Details remain unclear. Officials have not confirmed the venue, dates, draw size, or duration. It is unknown whether it will run for one week or two.

With both the WTA and ATP schedules expanding, player concerns continue to rise. The recent launch of the Memphis Classic adds another layer to the debate.

Do you think another tournament helps players grow, or does it increase the strain on their already demanding season?