WTA Pro Continues Family Tradition With Australian Open Breakthrough

America celebrated a major win in Melbourne earlier this year when Madison Keys defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. With less than two months left before the 2026 season’s first major, players like Coco Gauff are already preparing to challenge her. Yet, now, as the Aussie heat lifts American spirits again, Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, is set to compete at the Australian Open with the rest of the Americans.

Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of Hana Mandlikova, is 24 years old and once reached a career-high ranking of world No. 97. However, she missed three months in 2024 because of a wrist injury. Since then, she has struggled to return to her previous level. Her ranking has dropped outside the top 180. Still, her recent results, including winning the ITF 100K event in Edmond, Oklahoma, helped her capture the USTA’s Australian Open Wild Card Challenge.

Tennis clearly runs in her family. Mandlik represents the United States because she was born in Florida. Her mother won four Grand Slam singles titles and one major doubles title with Martina Navratilova. Two of those singles titles came in Australia after she switched her representation from Czechoslovakia to Australia. Mandlik is proud of this history and often reflects on it.

“Obviously, my mom played,” the 24-year-old reminded, modestly noting mother Hana Mandlikova’s two Australian Open titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Mandlik (@ellimandlik)

The family’s athletic talent goes back even further. Mandlik’s grandfather, Vilem, competed in the 1956 Summer Olympic Games in Melbourne. He reached the semifinals in the 200 metres. Mandlik now hopes to continue that tradition of family success.

“Maybe I can be the third one in my family to do something big there!” she said with excitement.

Mandlik is preparing to return to Australia in January. This will be her first trip Down Under in two years. She secured her spot by winning the USTA’s annual Australian Open Wild Card Challenge. She edged fellow American Claire Liu in a close race across several tournaments held over five weeks.

“It’s a really great opportunity for all the Americans to battle with each other and fight for that wild card,” said Mandlik, who made her Australian Open debut as a lucky loser in 2023.

Before the Wild Card Challenge began, Mandlik did not expect such an outcome. She only hoped for the chance to play in the qualifying rounds. At the start of October, her ranking had dropped to No. 270. She made a major change by switching coaches and hiring Emiliano Redondi and Juan Pablo Guzman.

The move paid off right away. She won the W100 event in Edmond, Oklahoma. “By the time I realised I was also in the running for the main-draw wild card, I had already secured my spot in qualies, and that was such a weight lifted off my back,” said Mandlik.

The final decision came down to a near-head-to-head battle between Mandlik and Liu at a WTA 125K tournament in Austin, Texas. Their performances in the event played a key role in determining the wild-card standings. Mandlik ultimately came out ahead, earning her spot in next year’s main draw. Her determination and late-season push made the difference.

Now, with her place secured for the 2026 Australian Open, Mandlik is focusing on the next steps in her journey. She has also recently spoken about the heartfelt advice her mother gave her before she began her tennis career. Those words continue to guide her today.

Mandlik shares the guidance that her mother Hana Mandlikova gave

There has always been a level of expectation on Elizabeth Mandlik because of her mother’s success in tennis. Hana Mandlikova achieved so much in the sport, and many people naturally compare the two. But Mandlik says the pressure has never come from her mother. Instead, she revealed to USTA.com that Mandlikova always tried to protect her from those expectations.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have a sense of like, ‘Oh, well, she’s supposed to be good.’ And that’s not really how it works,” said Mandlik.

Mandlik explained that her mother sees everyone as an individual. “Everybody is their own person and has their own success. [My mother] always just tried to put in my head that whatever you do, you did it, and it doesn’t matter what she did.”

She also described how supportive Mandlikova has always been. She added, “‘She influenced me in a way that… ‘If you don’t want to play the sport, if you want to quit right now, that’s totally OK,’” Mandlik explained. “She never put pressure on me. She never made it seem like, ‘Oh, because I played, you have to play,’ or ‘Because I played, you have to be good.’”

Mandlik is now preparing for the 2026 Australian Open. She hopes to win her first-ever main-draw match at the event. The tournament begins on Sunday, January 18.

Her only previous appearance in the Australian Open main draw ended in a loss after being a set up against Irina-Camelia Begu.

With fresh confidence from earning the wild card, Mandlik enters Melbourne with a new mindset. She now has momentum and belief on her side. The support of her family adds even more strength.

Now the question remains: can she turn this renewed energy into the kind of success her mother once enjoyed in Australia?