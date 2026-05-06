WTA Pro Lashes Out at Italian Crowd as Hecklers Turn Down Umpire’s Warning

At the Davis Cup Final last year, Pablo Carreno Busta simmered with visible frustration as the partisan Italian crowd disrupted his rhythm, cheering mid-rally for Matteo Berrettini and celebrating points before they were won. The tension boiled over as Busta struck the umpire’s chair, echoing what commentators described as “understandably unhappy”. One year on at the Italian Open, history repeats itself, with Barbora Krejcikova erupting as hecklers defy warnings, turning the arena into a battleground.

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During the second set of her match against Elsa Jacquemot, Barbora Krejcikova’s frustration became increasingly visible as the atmosphere turned hostile around her. At 3-3 (30-15) on her serve, constant heckling from the crowd disrupted her rhythm and concentration, making it difficult to maintain focus in a crucial moment.

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Unable to ignore the repeated interruptions, she approached the chair umpire and voiced her concern, saying, “it seems like it’s a different person every time”. The umpire attempted to control the situation and stop the interruptions, but the efforts proved ineffective as the noise continued to persist from different sections.

At nearly every Krejcikova service game, someone in the crowd began whistling, creating a pattern of disruption that steadily escalated throughout the set. The referee repeatedly tried to hush the crowd using warnings and appeals for silence, yet nothing worked as the disturbances continued without consequence.

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After winning a game at 30-30, Krejcikova reached her breaking point and turned toward the stands, telling them to “Shut up”. It was a raw moment of emotion, reflecting how deeply the repeated disruptions had affected her ability to compete under normal conditions.

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Beyond the noise and tension, this match marked her return to tour action since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February, following a left thigh injury. Despite the difficult environment, the former French Open champion secured a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jacquemot in a match that lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes.

She showed resilience under pressure by saving nine of 10 break points on her serve and converting four of nine opportunities on Jacquemot’s serve.

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Her reward is a second-round clash against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who leads their H2H 6-1, including 1-0 on clay, with this being their first meeting since the 2024 Australian Open.

However, beyond the result, the larger issue of crowd behavior in Italy continues to cast a shadow over matches and player experiences. At the Naples Cup 2022, a group of fans booed and disrupted play when Lorenzo Sonego was losing to Sebastian Baez.

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The situation became so heated that fans online remarked, “This is football fans who go to watch tennis cause it makes them feel cool.” Similar incidents have unfolded beyond Italy as well, showing that crowd interference is not confined to one region or tournament.

Last month at the Gran Prix Open Comunidad de Madrid Challenge, chaos erupted during the match between Toby Samuel and Joel Josef Schwärzler. The situation escalated to the point where referees were forced to step down from their positions and intervene directly with members of the crowd.

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Officials remained on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and attempting to identify those responsible for the disruptions. Despite their intervention, the atmosphere became increasingly chaotic and difficult to manage as tensions continued to rise.

Returning to Italy, the pattern of crowd interruptions remains deeply concerning as repeated incidents continue to disrupt matches and affect players.

Umpire intervenes to stop clash during bizarre Rome Challenger match

At a Challenger event in Rome last month, Bosnian pro Nerman Fatic found himself at the center of a tense and unusual moment while facing Tseng Chun-hsin. The match had settled into a tight rhythm, with the first set locked at 3-3 as both players searched for an edge and tried to control the tempo.

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Then came a turning point that had little to do with skill and everything to do with fortune, shifting the mood of the contest instantly. Chun-hsin attempted a delicate drop shot, but the ball clipped the net before dropping softly on Fatic’s side, completely altering its trajectory.

The deflection killed the pace entirely, and the ball bounced twice before Fatic could even react or prepare a return, leaving him helpless in the point. A loud roar erupted from sections of the sparse crowd positioned along the court, amplifying the moment and adding an unexpected layer of tension.

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At the same time, Fatic reacted instinctively, launching the ball high into the air with his racket in visible frustration as emotions began to take over. It did not appear that the crowd was mocking Chun-hsin’s lucky bounce, but Fatic clearly interpreted the noise differently and took it personally.

The Bosnian turned sharply toward the stands and began walking in their direction, his irritation now fully visible as the situation escalated. Sensing the danger, the umpire quickly intervened, shouting “calma” into the microphone before jumping down from his chair to prevent further escalation.

Fatic seemed particularly agitated with one specific spectator, and the two exchanged heated words as tensions peaked in a rare courtside confrontation. The confrontation lasted around 30 seconds before officials stepped in and guided Fatic back to his position so that play could resume.

Now, as crowd interruption goes beyond the Challenger circuit to elite tournaments like the Italian Open, the issue is no longer isolated. The game of tennis, which demands silence and concentration during points, is being increasingly challenged by such incidents.