WTA Pro Makes Desperate Plea After Receiving Chilling Death Threats by Miscreants

Tennis’ growing ties with gambling have cast a troubling shadow, with ATP and WTA players increasingly reporting threats linked to betting losses. As the Indian Wells Open now unfolds, another alarming case has surfaced. Lucrezia Stefanini revealed a disturbing episode of match-fixing intimidation after receiving explicit death threats.

In a recent Instagram post, Stefanini explained the situation in her native language. She revealed that someone had contacted her with threats designed to influence the outcome of her match.

“I received a WhatsApp message in which I was threatened over winning yesterday’s match. They threatened my family and me and named my parents, the place where I was born, and they sent me a photo of a gun. I’m making this video and explaining what happened because I don’t think it’s right to put me under this pressure and unease before a match,” she added in Italian.

Stefanini immediately reported the incident to the WTA Tour. The organization responded quickly after learning about the threats. Officials increased her security at the tournament. Organizers also arranged an escort to ensure she could safely travel between the venue and her car.

Despite the fear and pressure, Stefanini still decided to compete. She stepped onto the court for her opening qualifying match at the Indian Wells Open. Her opponent was Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva. The match turned into a tough three-set battle.

Stefanini eventually lost the contest 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Even so, she made it clear that the intimidation did not influence how she played.

“Despite it all, I fought until the end to try and win my match, because I can’t permit these people to intimidate me,” she said. The incident sparked strong reactions within Italian tennis. Angelo Binaghi, the president of Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, strongly condemned the threats.

He described the situation as “an extremely serious and intolerable matter.” He also said that sharing weapon images, using personal data, and intimidating an athlete represent a dangerous escalation that has nothing to do with sport.

And this is not the first time Italian players have faced such abuse. Mattia Bellucci received several hostile threats on social media earlier this year.

Another Italian player, Francesco Maestrelli, also spoke publicly about repeated betting-related abuse in 2023. Both cases showed how common these issues have become in professional tennis.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini also reacted to the threats directed at Stefanini. Paolini had recently competed at the Mérida Open Akron, where she lost to Cristina Bucșa in the semifinals.

“At the moment, I avoid social media, because some comments can hurt you and cause harm. Not everyone understands the dynamics that exist online.” Paolini added.

She later emphasized the importance of focusing on real-life support rather than online negativity. “It’s always good to remember that in the end, it’s the people around you who matter most and who are the real reality,” said Paolini, who will make her debut against Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells.

The situation highlights a growing concern in tennis. Betting-related abuse has increasingly targeted players across both tours now, raising serious questions about athlete safety.

Roman Burruchaga and Niko Sánchez Izquierdo receive death threats at Rosario Challenger

A situation similar to the threats faced by Lucrezia Stefanini recently shook the tennis world. Just weeks earlier, Argentine player Román Burruchaga revealed he had received death threats before his semifinal at the Rosario Challenger. The messages arrived shortly before his match against Taiwan’s Chun-Hsin Tseng.

The threats were not only directed at Burruchaga. They also targeted members of his family. The timing made the situation even more alarming.

According to journalist Sebastian Torok, the world No. 118 received several intimidating messages. One of the messages was particularly abusive and direct. It read, “You son of a b****, today you must lose against the Chinese player.”

The intimidation did not stop there. Another message escalated the situation with a far more dangerous warning. “We have enough guns to silence you and your family. Don’t get smart. Execute well, lose without winning a set, and everything will stop there. Otherwise, I promise you won’t leave Rosario.”

Trouble also struck another player at the same event. Spanish tennis player Nikolás Sánchez Izquierdo received similar threats. The 26-year-old was preparing for his match against Argentina’s Valerio Aboian.

Security fears quickly forced tournament organizers to act. The match was delayed for nearly two hours. Officials later decided it would be played behind closed doors to ensure safety.

Abuse linked to betting has also affected top players. During the French Open last year, Jessica Pegula shared screenshots of hateful messages after losing to Lois Boisson. Pegula said the abuse came from “insane and delusional” sports bettors.

British star Katie Boulter also revealed disturbing messages she received. One person wrote, “Hope you get cancer.” Another message said, “Candles and a coffin for your entire family.” A third added, “Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me.”

Now, with fresh threats emerging against Stefanini, concerns are rising again across the sport. Many believe tennis authorities must take stronger action. Protecting players from gambling-driven intimidation has become an urgent priority.