WTA’s Breakthrough Deal With Mercedes-Benz Early High Praise From Renowned Ex-Pro

The WTA is close to locking in a blockbuster partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The deal is valued at $500 million and set to make the luxury automaker the tour’s premier partner beginning in 2026. And now, the WTA’s breakthrough agreement is already attracting attention and praise, most notably from former star Andrea Petkovic.

As Petkovic stepped onstage at the Mercedes-Benz Museum on Wednesday, she spoke about what this deal means for the tour. “So I’ve played actually on the WTA Tour with three different generations. I’ve played with the Serena Williams and Venus Williams generation. I’ve also played against Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.”

“So I really feel like the WTA has evolved in a tremendous way, whether that is the prize money, the visibility, the attention the WTA gets on a global scale,” she said.

Mercedes-Benz executive Mathias Geisen laid out the vision behind the new collaboration with an enthusiasm that felt grounded in both the sport and the brand. “Tennis is really fascinating,” he said, praising the discipline and drive of the athletes. He described the partnership as a chance to “lift it to new heights,” emphasizing Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to elevating the player and fan experience throughout the season.

“So this partnership, again, as a German former player with Mercedes-Benz, a brand that is globally so visible and so strong, is really just the cherry on top of everything that the WTA has accomplished so far. And hopefully this will just be the beginning of something even greater,” Petkovic said.

On the WTA’s side, the deal with Mercedes-Benz came quickly and naturally. “For us to partner with a brand that is generally iconic and trusted,” WTA Ventures CEO Marina Storti said. “These are values that we share deeply.”

She further highlighted the “extraordinary commercial momentum” behind women’s tennis and the shared mission to expand reach, investment, and visibility for players and fans alike. But what exactly is this deal, you ask?

The details behind the WTA’s landmark breakthrough

The deal reflects a shared goal of raising the sport’s global profile, and the new “WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz” will officially launch on January 1, 2026. And under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz is reported to invest $50 million per year for up to ten years.

Both sides want to make women’s tennis more visible and help the sport grow around the world. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner, Mercedes-Benz will be featured at WTA 1000, 500, and 250 events starting in 2026.

If that wasn’t enough, Mercedes-Benz also plans to offer unique experiences for players, fans, and guests. The CEO of WTA Ventures, Marina Storti, said that “this long-term partnership represents a shared vision and a powerful commitment to the future of women’s tennis, and we look forward to working together to grow the sport.”

Interestingly, Coco Gauff has become a brand ambassador for the automobile company herself, with her own landmark deal that was announced just before the WTA’s deal. So it’s no surprise when she shared her excitement, saying the partnership sends a powerful message to young girls.

“I think it’s so cool and an important partnership for our sport. To see how far our sport has come to have a partnership with Mercedes-Benz is super special,” she said, adding that “Mercedes-Benz and WTA partnering together are proving that the dreams of young girls in sports are worth investing in.”

So now, with the new season on the horizon, the WTA is set to build even more momentum. This groundbreaking deal positions the tour for a new era of increased visibility, stronger investment, and expanded global influence.