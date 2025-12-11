WTA Secures $50 Million Partnership With $68 Billion Giant in Landmark Breakthrough

Hard Court recently revealed that the WTA was close to securing a major multi-year agreement with Mercedes-Benz, valued at $68 billion, to become its premier partner starting in 2026. However, insiders shared details anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The announcement was expected later this month, fueling anticipation across the tennis world. And guess what? The deal is now officially complete, setting the stage for a landmark partnership poised to redefine the commercial and competitive landscape of women’s tennis.

The WTA and Mercedes-Benz announced a new long-term partnership that signals a major commitment to women’s tennis. The agreement reflects a shared vision for the sport’s future and a desire to elevate its global presence. The “WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz” will start on January 1, 2026, and will invest $50 million per year for up to ten years.

Both organizations want to give women’s tennis greater visibility. They aim to accelerate the sport’s growth around the world. As the Premier Partner and Exclusive Automobile Partner, Mercedes-Benz will appear at WTA 1000, 500, and 250 tournaments from 2026.

The brand plans to create meaningful experiences for players, fans, and guests. This presence will help strengthen the WTA’s position in the global sports market. Mercedes-Benz also wants to support women’s empowerment through sport.

This aligns closely with the company’s broader values. The partnership shows Mercedes-Benz’s intention to elevate sport on a global scale. It also highlights its commitment to inspiring future generations.

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, shared her thoughts on the deal.

“We are truly excited to welcome Mercedes-Benz as the Premier Partner of the WTA Tour. This long-term partnership represents a shared vision and a powerful commitment to the future of women’s tennis, and we look forward to working together to grow the sport. Securing such a strong and trusted partner is a pivotal moment for WTA Ventures as we continue our journey to accelerate the growth of the WTA as the stage where women’s tennis shines, and Mercedes-Benz – synonymous with impeccable elegance, innovation, and an uncompromising dedication to excellence – perfectly aligns with this ambition. We are proud to join forces with such an exceptional brand as we enter this exciting new era for women’s tennis,” She said.

Coco Gauff expressed her excitement about the new partnership and said it represents a strong message to young girls about the value of their dreams.

In her words, “The partnership with Mercedes-Benz feels super special to me, and I would like to thank you guys for supporting women’s tennis and their ambitions. I’m super excited for the next few years, breaking boundaries and pushing our sport in a great direction. I think it’s so cool and an important partnership for our sport.”

Gauff also said, “To see how far our sport has come to have a partnership with Mercedes-Benz is super special and I think Mercedes-Benz and WTA partnering together are proving that the dreams of young girls in sports are worth investing in, and I think for a long time, women’s sports were maybe pushed to the side or maybe not seen in the way as our male counterpart.”

The agreement with WTA Ventures is the most significant partnership in WTA history. It builds on the momentum the WTA has generated during the 2025 season.

It also follows the historic prize money payout at the 2025 WTA Finals in Riyadh. Elena Rybakina earned the largest prize ever awarded in professional tennis or women’s sports. This new deal adds another milestone to that growth.

With the partnership now confirmed, several legends of the game have acknowledged its importance. Billie Jean King, founder and first president of the WTA, also shared her thoughts on the groundbreaking agreement.

Billie Jean King shared her perspective on the WTA’s historic achievement

The partnership was announced at a press conference held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart. It featured several key figures from the world of tennis and business. Speakers included WTA founder Billie Jean King, tennis great Andrea Petković, Marina Storti – CEO of WTA Ventures, and Mathias Geisen – Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Christina Schenck – Vice President Digital and Communications at Mercedes-Benz AG, and Valerie Camillo – Chair of the WTA, also addressed the media. Coco Gauff and Roger Federer, both brand ambassadors, were present as well.

The agreement has been described as the most significant in WTA history. Estimates suggest the partnership could eventually reach a total value of up to half a billion dollars. This positions the deal among the largest commercial commitments in women’s sports.

Across women’s sports, major financial investments have increased in recent years. The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States signed a $240 million media rights deal in 2023.

Nike committed $350 million to women’s football worldwide. These investments show clear momentum across the broader landscape of women’s athletics.

The WTA confirmed that the new partnership will help the tour reach its goal of equal prize money. By 2027, combined events that include both men and women will offer equal pay. By 2033, all non-combined tournaments will also provide equal prize money. This marks a significant step forward in the sport’s long-term commitment to fairness.

The Mercedes-Benz agreement far exceeds the WTA’s previous major contract. In early 2022, the medical technology company Hologic signed on as the WTA’s title sponsor. Hologic contributes $20 million per year under a contract that remains active until the end of 2025.

Mercedes-Benz brings deep experience in tennis sponsorship. It previously supported the ATP Tour from 1996 to 2008. The company is also an official sponsor of the US Open. Its return to a major tennis partnership reinforces its interest in the sport’s global influence.

Billie Jean King, founder of the WTA, emphasized the historical importance of the agreement.

“From the day we founded the WTA, our mission was to ensure that every girl, every woman, could have a place to compete, be recognized for her accomplishments and make a living playing the sport she loves. Seeing a global brand like Mercedes-Benz stand with us sends a message that echoes far beyond tennis. It says women’s sport matters and our athletes deserve to be seen, heard and given a global platform to shine and inspire. I am incredibly proud to see the WTA carrying our vision forward with purpose and passion,” she added.

In 2026, Mercedes-Benz is expected to appear at approximately 30 tournaments. Even more events will be added in 2027 and beyond. The brand will debut at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in the United Arab Emirates from January 31 to February 7, 2026.

The company will provide a premium fleet of vehicles for players, guests, and officials. Each tournament will also offer a curated driving experience inspired by Mercedes-Benz.

The partnership arrives at a time of rapid expansion in women’s sports. Total revenue across women’s sports exceeded $1 billion last year. Analysts forecast that the number will rise to $2.5 billion by 2030. This trend highlights the commercial potential of women’s competitions across the world.

WTA Ventures brokered the Mercedes-Benz deal. The commercial arm of the WTA has been supported by CVC Capital Partners. CVC invested $150 million into women’s tennis in 2023. This investment helped fund the tour’s commercial restructuring and strategic expansion.

CVC has a long history of involvement in major sports leagues. The firm previously held a successful investment in Formula 1. It also has stakes in the Six Nations, Premier Rugby, Spain’s La Liga, and the Indian Premier League. CVC is now moving toward a 20 percent ownership stake in WTA Ventures.

Mercedes-Benz is also highlighting its new relationship with Coco Gauff. As a brand ambassador, Gauff represents the sport’s growing global influence and the company’s commitment to women’s athletics. The partnership aligns tennis excellence with commercial strength.

As the new season approaches, the WTA is poised to gain further momentum. With this landmark deal in place, the tour is entering a new era of visibility, investment, and global impact.