WTA Semi Finals: When, & How to Watch Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula & Others in Action

The round-robin battles are done, and the stage is set for the WTA Finals semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova are ready to reignite their fierce rivalry in a thrilling US Open final rematch, while Jessica Pegula aims for her second championship appearance against the undefeated Elena Rybakina in Riyadh. As the tension builds and the spotlight sharpens, one question echoes across the tennis world: where and how can fans witness the drama, fire, and brilliance of these electrifying semifinals unfold?’

Jessica Pegula, the eldest player in the singles field, returns to familiar territory, chasing her second appearance in the WTA Finals championship match after reaching the final in Cancun in 2023. Following a tough loss to Aryna Sabalenka earlier in the group stage, the American No. 3 roared back with conviction, dismantling Italy’s Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 to secure second place in the Stefanie Graf Group. Her performance spoke volumes, composed, clinical, and commanding when it mattered most.

Despite Elena Rybakina’s recent win over Pegula in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals back in September, the head-to-head narrative still tilts in favor of the American, who leads 3-2. All three of Pegula’s wins have come on hard courts, where her steady rhythm and sharp shot selection often expose even the most powerful opponents. At the 2023 WTA Finals, she defeated Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in the group stage, echoing her earlier triumphs in Guadalajara and Miami in 2022, proof that she knows how to navigate this matchup when the surface and stakes align.

Through her first three matches in Riyadh, Pegula has showcased trademark consistency, winning 72% of her first-serve points while saving 64% (16-of-25) of break-point opportunities. Against a powerhouse like Rybakina, those numbers must hold, and perhaps even rise, if she hopes to punch her ticket to another championship showdown.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 3: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan plays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second group-stage match on Day 3 of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 3, 2025.

Meanwhile, Rybakina has been a storm of dominance in Riyadh, cruising through her group with authority despite being the last player to qualify for the tournament. For the first time in her career, the Kazakh No. 6 has advanced beyond the round-robin stage in her third WTA Finals appearance, proving that timing and form are everything.

The two last met just a couple of months ago, with Rybakina delivering a masterclass performance, striking nine aces in a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory. Known as the Hologic WTA Tour’s best server in 2025, she’s recorded 18 aces in Riyadh alone, but her real weapon has been her ability to dismantle her opponents’ serves, converting 12 of 16 break-point chances (75%) across three matches. Add to that her 80.2% success rate on first-serve points, and you see why she’s been nearly untouchable in Saudi Arabia.

Their semifinal clash, (5) Jessica Pegula vs. (6) Elena Rybakina, is set for Friday, not before 6:00 PM local time (10:00 AM ET) on Tennis Channel. Fire meets precision, experience meets power, and one will step into the final with momentum and pride on her side.

On the other side of the draw, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka stands firm as the unstoppable force. For the first time in her career, she swept her group at the WTA Finals, determined to take the title the only way she knows, by going undefeated. “The only way to guarantee her first WTA Finals title is to go undefeated, and take it one match at a time,” she said. She’s already 60% of the way there, and now Amanda Anisimova stands as the final barrier between her and a long-awaited championship appearance.

Sabalenka has faced Anisimova three times this year, all on the biggest stages, Grand Slams. She owns a 2-1 edge in 2025, with decisive wins at Roland Garros and the US Open, including her 6-3, 7-6(3) victory in New York to defend her crown. Anisimova, however, stunned the Belarusian at Wimbledon, proving that their rivalry remains one of tennis’s most balanced. Sabalenka now joins legends Navratilova and Graf as the third No. 1 seed to reach three or more consecutive semifinals at the WTA Finals, a streak built on grit and relentless hunger.

Across 2025, Sabalenka has gone 13-0 in opening-set tiebreaks, including her comeback win over Coco Gauff on Thursday. She clawed back from 5-4, 30-0 in the first set and again from 4-2 in the tiebreak, a testament to her ferocious fighting spirit. On the flip side, Anisimova, the lone debutant of the tournament, booked her place in the semifinals after defeating Iga Swiatek in a winner-takes-all thriller. With her blend of composure and controlled aggression, the 24-year-old American has nothing to lose and everything to prove.

Their clash: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs. (4) Amanda Anisimova, is scheduled for an estimated 7:30 PM local time (11:30 AM ET) on Tennis Channel.

With both semifinals set, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Will the American duo of Pegula and Anisimova rise to the moment and fly their flags high, or will the power and precision of Sabalenka and Rybakina find the perfect rhythm to silence their surge? The stage is ready, the WTA Finals are about to ignite.