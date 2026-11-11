WTA Stands Firm on Stadium 2 Decision as Indian Wells Finals Draw Smaller Crowds

“I’m really just happy that you guys are here and supporting women’s tennis”. That is what a beaming Coco Gauff said to a packed crowd at Indian Wells, when the American began her WTA Finals campaign with a terrific three-set win over compatriot Jessica Pegula. While the World No. 4 was content with the crowd that had come to watch the match, the number of fans at the event could easily have been double what it was on Stadium 2 on Sunday, if only the matches were being played on Stadium 1, a decision that was defended by the tournament director, Fabrice Chouquet, who spoke on behalf of the WTA.

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“With a condensed planning timeline following the announcement of the WTA Finals’ move to Indian Wells, our priority was to create the best possible experience for players and fans alike,” said Chouquet in an interview with FrontOffice Sports. “Stadium 2 offers a world-class setting that brings fans closer to the action and creates an electric atmosphere for the season-ending championship. We worked closely with the Indian Wells team to ensure the venue and overall event experience reflect the prestige of the WTA Finals.”

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The tournament director is not wrong to mention the tight logistical timeframe the event organizers had to get the competition up and running. The WTA severed its contract with Riyadh as the host city on July 1, despite one year remaining on the deal, while announcing Indian Wells as the replacement venue for this year, allowing for only four months of preparation time.

Not to mention that Stadium 1 at Indian Wells, which has a capacity of 16,100, is better suited to the WTA 1000 event at the BNP Paribas Open, which takes place in March. As a 1000 event, it has a 96-player field, with all the outer courts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosting matches in the early rounds between lower-ranked players. The WTA Finals has an 8-player field, for which the 8,000-seat Stadium 2 was deemed sufficient by the organizers. Not to mention, Stadium 2 is a brand-new addition to the venue from 2014, offering fans a much closer look at the court and helping them be more involved in the action.

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Appearances are a big thing as well, as the smaller court gives the perception of sell-out crowds. Even if 8,000 people filled Stadium 1, the court would still look half-empty given the total capacity. That’s a mistake the WTA made in 2022, when they organized the Finals in Fort Worth. Back then, the organization had made a similar decision to exit a long-term hosting contract before it was over (it was Shenzhen at the time) and had to find a suitable location, which they chose to be the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. However, an average crowd of about 6000 in a stadium with a capacity of 14,000 did not make for impressive viewing, drawing a lot of criticism for the WTA.

Despite being one of the premier events on the WTA Tour, the Tour Finals have struggled to secure a permanent venue, especially in recent years, making it difficult for fans to relate to the event.

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The WTA Finals Has Struggled to Find a Home Over the Years

While the WTA Finals were regularly held in the US at various locations from 1972 to 2000, the turn of the century has seen several venues for the year-ending event. While European destinations like Munich and Madrid and Asian locations like Doha and Istanbul have hosted it for short stints, Singapore proved to be the standard-bearer, hosting the event for five seasons from 2014 to 2018.

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Since moving to Shenzhen in 2019, the event has struggled to find a stable venue. The pandemic meant the event was played in Guadalajara in 2021, whereas WTA’s stance on the Peng Shuai incident led to the end of the Shenzhen deal, moving the event to Fort Worth in 2022, where crowds were smaller. The next year, massive storms disrupted the event throughout Cancun.

The 2024 and 2025 editions were held in Riyadh, where, once again, geopolitical issues forced the WTA’s hand to move the event. Even the Indian Wells solution was for one year, as the Finals is all set to take place in Charlotte next year. It has been reported that the event might be reduced in duration, as the proposed venue is also the home of the NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, and there is a possibility of a scheduling overlap. However, a shorter schedule might also mean a change in format, which might impress Coco Gauff, who has not been happy with the current format.