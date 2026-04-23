WTA Star Announces Stunning Comeback Nearly 2 Years After Shocking Retirement

“Never say never,” Camila Giorgi told her fans when fans on social media asked the 34-year-old if she intended to make a comeback to tennis after she announced to become a mother in February. That possibility seemed to fade after her quiet exit in May 2024, with even her shift to broadcasting hinting that the curtain had fallen. But now, in a twist echoing Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic, whispers of a return are stirring, and the former world No. 26 may yet script another chapter.

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Recently on Instagram, Camila Giorgi connected with fans through a Q&A session, offering rare clarity about her future. When one fan asked, “Will you come back to tournament tennis in the future?” she gave a direct and confident reply: “Yes, in 2027.”

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Another fan followed up with a more pointed question: “Are you sure you’ll come back to play on the WTA circuit? And if so, when?” Giorgi did not hesitate or change her stance. She repeated the same response: “Yes, in 2027.”

During the session, Giorgi admitted that her immediate playing schedule remains uncertain. She said she does not yet know which tournaments she will play next year. At the same time, she made it clear that her preparation is already in motion.

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Imago MONTREAL, QC – AUGUST 08: Camila Giorgi ITA waits for service during a first round match at WTA, Tennis Damen National Bank Open on August 08, 2023 at IGA Stadium in Montreal, QC Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 08 National Bank Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230808087

She also revealed that she plans to balance multiple roles moving forward. Alongside training for her 2027 return, she intends to continue her coaching activities. This dual focus shows she is not stepping away from the sport entirely.

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The Italian enjoyed a notable career before stepping away from the game. She reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2018, marking one of her strongest Grand Slam performances. Her aggressive style and unpredictability made her a dangerous opponent on any surface.

Over the years, Giorgi also collected four WTA titles. These victories came at 2015 ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Linz 2018, 2021 Montreal, and Merida 2023. Each title reflected her ability to peak at the right moment.

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Her retirement came quietly in 2024 after a loss to Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open. There was no emotional farewell or public announcement at the time. The silence only added to the intrigue around her decision.

Instead, her name appeared on the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s list of retired players. That unexpected update triggered speculation across the tennis world. Giorgi later confirmed to the press that she had indeed ended her career.

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In February, two years after stepping away, Giorgi shared major personal updates. She revealed that she had gotten married and was expecting a child with former tennis pro Andreas Ignacio Pasutti. The announcement came through social media.

“From here to eternity,” Giorgi wrote alongside the date, Feb. 26. She posted a black-and-white photo from the civil ceremony in Buenos Aires. Additional images showed the couple displaying their rings and a “little red booklet,” a traditional element of Argentine weddings.

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The wedding followed closely after another personal reveal. Just two days earlier, Giorgi had shared an ultrasound video to confirm her pregnancy. According to reports, she does not yet know the baby’s gender but expects to give birth in Italy.

Since retiring, Giorgi has divided her time between Italy and Argentina. She has explored modeling and even stepped into broadcasting, making her debut at the Argentina Open.

Her multilingual interviews in Spanish, Italian, and English impressed viewers, and now, with her own words pointing toward 2027, her return no longer feels like speculation.

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Camila Giorgi always had a tennis return in mind

During an interview with OA Sport TV last August, Camila Giorgi was asked directly if she would ever consider returning to tennis. Her answer revealed hesitation, but also possibility.

“Of course, you get these emotions, and you say, ‘Why not leave a door open?” Giorgi said.

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She went further, explaining how her perspective might change if she ever returned. “Maybe I’d approach this adventure differently, perhaps a little more lightheartedly, but I’ve done a lot of things in this period and, above all, I’ve lived life, because perhaps you know you have to be a little more focused when you’re in a high-level sport.”

Later in the conversation, she reinforced that uncertainty still defines her thinking. “Anyway, I had a lot of fun. A possible return? You never know in life. You always have to leave doors open, in my opinion.”

Even months later, her actions continued to fuel speculation. In December, Giorgi shared a series of photos back on the tennis court, practicing alongside Despina Papamichail, who is ranked World No. 162.

At first glance, it looked like nothing more than a friendly practice session. But given her earlier comments, it added another layer to the ongoing conversation about a comeback.

Now, as she drops consistent hints about a possible return, the question is no longer hypothetical. Whether she can rebuild toward her best level depends on fitness, discipline, and sustained match play, but the intent to try is clearly back on the table.