WTA Star Makes Emotional Admission After Being Denied an Opportunity to Represent Country at Billie Jean King Cup

Wang Xinyu didn’t make the cut to represent the Chinese team for the Billie Jean King Cup, with the event set to take place in Shenzhen. Having been the top singles player in the Chinese team last year, this came as a shock. But she penned a heartfelt note showing her intent to keep working harder to earn a spot.

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“Not being able to participate in the BJK Cup final in my hometown came as a surprise,” said Wang in an emotional message on Instagram. “Representing my country has always been my top priority. I respect the decision, and I feel disappointed. My intentions remain unchanged, and I will continue to work hard moving forward.”

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Last year, in the tie against Italy, Wang played a great three-set match against Jasmine Paolini but could not cross the finish line, as Italy won the contest. She was part of a five-member team alongside Yue Yuan, Zhang Shuai, Wang Xinyu, and Jiang Xinyu.

The Chinese team for the 2026 Billie Jean King Cup was recently announced, and Wang Xinyu’s name did not make the cut, along with Yue Yuan’s. Zhen Qinwen and Huo Hanyu are the new additions, while the other three players remain the same as in the last team. Zheng’s addition is quite understandable, as she is one of the best Chinese players on the WTA Tour and missed last year’s competition due to injury.

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Wang Xinyu’s omission could be due to a change in leadership, as Zheng Jie will be the non-playing captain of the Chinese team, rather than Liu Feng, who captained last year. With the event taking place in their home country, the Chinese team will be under pressure to deliver a big result, but given the draw, it might be difficult.

For a second year running, China will face defending champion Italy in the first round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

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China and Italy Will Face Each Other at the Billie Jean King Cup for a Second Straight Year

For the second year running, China will begin its Billie Jean Cup campaign against Italy, a repeat of last year’s fixture. Back then, the singles were enough for the likes of Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini to win the tie, and the deciding doubles was not required.

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Paolini will be the top player for Italy this year once again, with the team having Cocciaretto, Lucia Bronzetti, Tyla Grant, and the evergreen Sara Errani, who will team up with Paolini for the doubles if required. Paolini’s form has declined in 2026, but the Italian will undoubtedly be at her best at the Billie Jean King Cup.

There’s a potential matchup between Zheng Qinwen and Jasmine Paolini within the tie, which could be a deciding factor. Both these players broke into the Top 10 back in 2024, as they reached Slam finals, and Zheng clinched Olympic glory in Paris. However, since then, injuries and loss of form have seen both players take a hit in their rankings.

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With Paolini and Errani on their team, Italy will have the advantage should the tie against China go to the doubles. If China has to win, their best chance is to get it done in the singles, where the decision to drop Wang Xinyu could prove to be a blunder or a good move, given how the results go.