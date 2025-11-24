WTA Star Who Once Sold Skin Turns Heads After Winning Biggest Title of Her Career

As a junior player, Oleksandra Oliynykova represented Croatia, the country her family fled to as political refugees when she was only 11. Since then, she has tried many creative ways to fund her tennis career. She used crowdfunding, crypto tokens, and even auctioned a small piece of her arm as an NFT in 2021. Her journey has been unusual. But now, after winning another WTA 125 tournament today, she has claimed the biggest prize of her career as a victory moves her closer to the top level and into the elite group of the sport.

Oliynykova won the WTA 125 tournament today at the TLP Open by IND in Colina, Chile, with a prize fund of $115,000. In the final, the 24-year-old Kyiv resident defeated French ace Leolia Jeanjean (No. 106) 7-5, 6-1. This win helped her break into the Top 100 for the first time, reaching 95th rank in the world rankings. For her, this moment marks a major step in her career.

Her journey has not been traditional. Without support from a tennis federation and with very limited resources, Oliynykova found creative ways to fund her career. In 2021, she made headlines for a bold and controversial decision. She sold, as an NFT, lifetime ownership of a small patch of skin on her right arm between her elbow and shoulder, earning more than $5,000 on OpenSea.

According to Emily Caron of Sportico, the owner of the six-inch-by-three-inch area “can commission a tattoo or temporary body art.” On the listing, Oliynykova wrote: “I will bring your art object or message to every tennis court I play.” She added, “As I am 20 years old only and my sports career is on the rise, I believe it’s [going to] be the biggest tennis locations in the world.” The idea became a symbol of both creativity and struggle in modern tennis.

Today, with her biggest title secured and her ranking breakthrough, Oliynykova stands out as one of the most unexpected success stories in the sport. She brings powerful and aggressive tennis to the court. Off the court, her life reflects on escape from conflict, reinvention, and a willingness to take risks.

Her rise also speaks to a new generation of athletes. This generation uses technology, unconventional thinking, and independence to survive and compete. Oliynykova shows that there are many paths to the top, even if they don’t follow tradition.

Now, as she looks ahead, she continues to stay grounded. She has expressed deep gratitude toward her father, recognizing his support at every stage of her development.

Oleksandra Oliynykova reveas top dream after winning the Lexus Tolentino Open

This year, everything has finally started to come together for Oliynykova. She has shown steady progress and confidence in her game. Her results now reflect the hard work she has been putting in for years.

The 24-year-old has already won four ITF titles this season, along with the Tolentino trophy, and today in Chile. She also made her GS qualifying debut at Wimbledon, marking another milestone. Her consistency has been impressive and noticeable across all surfaces.

Oliynykova’s overall record this year is 57-19. In just one season, she has moved from No. 95 in the rankings to No. 136. This jump shows how quickly she is rising in the professional circuit.

After winning the Lexus Tolentino Open title in Italy in September, she shared a proud message. “We set a goal to win the tournament in this category by the end of the season, but we did it in a month already,” she wrote on social media. She also expressed a deeply personal wish: “My biggest wish is that my dad could see me play.”

Her bond with her family has always been central to her journey. She wrote, “The biggest fortune of my life is to be born the daughter of a person who has given me all the love and care and has been my unbreakable support from the very beginning of my tennis journey.”

Back in 2017, when asked about her idols, she said, “My idols are my dad Denis and grandma Inna. They both live a complex life, but they never give up, keep fighting, believe in their ideas and principles.”

Now, with rising confidence and momentum, she becomes a player to watch. Her next tournament is in Buenos Aires, Argentina, tomorrow.

With her current success and entry into the Top 100, the question now is whether she can continue this streak and claim another Challenger title.