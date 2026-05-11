WTA Stars Raise Eyebrows By Skipping Post-Match Handshake in Rome

Tensions filled the air at the Foro Italico as Jelena Ostapenko took on Anna Kalinskaya in the R16. The two haven’t been on great terms for months now, and this was evident during their match at the Italian Open as well. Ostapenko proved to be too good for her opponent on the day and raced to a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory. However, the real drama would unfold after the match’s conclusion.

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Instead of doing the customary handshake, both players decided to ignore each other as they made their way to the net. The two only shook hands with the chair umpire and didn’t even take a glance towards one another. No one could have expected that their relationship would deteriorate to such an extent in just a few months.

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Notably, tensions have been brewing between Ostapenko and Kalinskaya since they clashed at the Dubai Championships earlier this year. It was the Russian who had come out on top at that time, recording a hard-fought 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory to qualify for the R16. However, there was a lot of post-match drama, and Ostapenko had even shared harsh words with Kalinskaya’s camp.

Since this episode, the relations between the two have been as tense as ever, and their reactions only added fuel to the fire.

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This was Ostapenko’s first-ever triumph over Kalinskaya in a tour-level singles match. The two had previously faced each other in four matches, and the latter had won on all occasions. It couldn’t have been a better result for the Latvian, as not only did she get the better of Kalinskaya, but she also did it convincingly.

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Ostapenko broke her opponent’s serve on four occasions and didn’t let her settle throughout the match. She held her own serve and kept piling pressure on Kalinskaya. After the match, the 28-year-old claimed that she can beat anyone when she plays according to her game plan.

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 26: Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia competes in the Women’s Singles Round of 64 match against Priscilla Hon of Australia on day 5 of the 2025 China Open at National Tennis Center on September 26, 2025, in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111593366306

“I think I’m improving every day, and I always knew I could beat everyone when I play my game. I just need to work on the things I have to work on – the mental part and all that. If it sticks together, I can be a very dangerous player,” Ostapenko said during her post-match interview.

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On the other hand, it proved to be a dismal day at the office for Kalinskaya, who had come into the match after defeating Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3 in the previous round. She was the favorite coming into the match against Ostapenko, but had no answer to her opponent’s shots on the court.

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Following the one-sided win over Kalinskaya, Ostapenko is now set to lock horns against the player who had recently caused the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Jelena Ostapenko will face Sorana Cirstea next at the Italian Open

Ostapenko will be taking on veteran Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals. The latter had defeated World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the second round and had then knocked out Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-4 in the third round.

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With this likely being Cirstea’s last season on tour, her upcoming meeting with Ostapenko could turn out to be the final time she faces the Latvian. The two have faced each other on seven occasions before, and almost every match has proven to be a close encounter.

Ostapenko currently leads the H2H record by 4-3 but has failed to record a victory over Cirstea in their previous two meetings. They had locked horns against each other at the Brisbane International earlier this year, and the Romanian had claimed a 6-2, 7-6 win. With both players looking in great touch at the Foro Italico, it can very well turn out to be another close affair.

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Will Ostapenko be able to secure her first-ever semifinal berth at the Italian Open, or will Cirstea get the better of her for the third time in a row? Drop your predictions in the comments!