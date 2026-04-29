WTA Star’s “Swim in the Sh*t” Admission After Nearly Throwing Away Match That Ends in Controversy

Daria Kasatkina’s turbulent switch to Australian colours hit a crushing low at the Madrid Open, where she squandered four match points in a heartbreaking first-round loss to lucky loser Daria Snigur. The defeat dragged her down to world No. 83, her lowest ranking in 11 years, leaving the Catalonia Open as her only flicker of revival. Yet even there, against Emiliana Arango, she was forced into a chaotic, hard-fought battle to survive.

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Reflecting on the rollercoaster, Kasatkina admitted, “You know, it always happens like this to me.” Her frustration was evident, shaped by a string of difficult matches. She went further, laying bare her mental battle, saying, “It’s a little bit tough times for me, every match is a battle, so I have to, as we spoke with my coach, I have to swim in the sh*t a little bit for now.”

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Daria Kasatkina and Emiliana Arango produced a truly chaotic contest at the Catalonia Open, where momentum swung wildly for over two hours. What unfolded was far from routine, as both players were pushed to their limits. Kasatkina looked in control early but let a double break advantage slip away. The match quickly turned into a test of nerve as the Russian struggled to close it out.

She then found herself staring at defeat, forced to save two match points under intense pressure. Despite the collapse, she clawed her way back with resilience and edged through 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 to reach Round 2.

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The drama did not end with the scoreline, as the final point itself descended into confusion. At match point in the tiebreak, Arango served, but the Electronic Line Calling system failed at a crucial moment.

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The umpire called the ball out even though Arango managed to return it. Both players paused at the net for nearly a minute, waiting for confirmation on whether the ball was in or out.

With no video footage available and officials in discussion, the uncertainty lingered. Eventually, Arango accepted the decision, shook hands with Kasatkina, and conceded the match.

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Now through to the Round of 16, Kasatkina will face Laura Pigossi. Given the struggles she has endured, including a pause in her career last year, this hard-fought comeback may feel like a much-needed lifeline.

Daria Kasatkina pauses her career, citing mental stress, struggles and burnout

Daria Kasatkina has built a solid career with eight titles, including six at the WTA 500 level, yet her current standing tells a different story. She now sits at world No. 75, far from the heights she once reached.

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Back in October 2022, the same year she made the semifinals at Roland Garros, Kasatkina climbed into the top 10. She peaked at world No. 8, marking one of the strongest phases of her career.

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That resurgence, however, did not last. Her form gradually declined, and she closed last season with 19 wins and 21 losses, reflecting a clear dip in consistency.

The struggles went beyond results, as Kasatkina decided to step away from the sport. In October last year, she admitted, “mentally and emotionally I am at breaking point,” putting her career on hold for the rest of the year with a comeback timeline aimed at the Australian Open.

Since March last year, Melbourne has been her permanent residence. She eventually returned to the tour at the Brisbane International, but the comeback did not bring immediate success.

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Her results remained underwhelming, including a first-round exit at the Australian Open. Her best showing this season came at the Qatar Open, where she reached the Round of 16 before losing to Iga Swiatek.

Now competing at the Catalonia Open, Kasatkina is searching for rhythm again. The coming weeks will determine whether she can rediscover her form and step back into the spotlight.