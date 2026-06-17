“You Haven’t Played”- Emma Raducanu Faces Scathing Reality Check From Andy Roddick After Queen’s Loss

Emma Raducanu advanced to her first grass-court WTA final at Queen’s Club this Sunday, but after a hard-fought duel with Donna Vekic 6-0, 7-6, she suffered a loss. The British tennis player was set to compete in the Nottingham Open, which was set to start just a couple of days later, but she withdrew, saying she had changed her schedule, and the reason she was pulling out was not related to an injury. The decision drew immediate criticism, and Andy Roddick, on his Served podcast, opened by defending Raducanu before dismantling her in the same breath.

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Roddick’s defense lasted approximately as long as it took him to warm up. He then went on to criticize her after she delivered the reason behind her decision to pull out of the tournament.

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“She’s like, I haven’t played much this year. And I’m going, you haven’t played much any year. You’ve never played much, right?… The reason I’m passionate about this is because she’s so good. She looked great this week. Am I being unfair?” he added.

It was not the withdrawal from Nottingham itself that was the central issue of his argument; rather, the pattern that it stands for when it came to Emma Raducanu.

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“The one time we’ve seen Emma Raducanu play every day for three weeks in her professional life, the most days for three weeks, she produced a level that won a Grand Slam,” he said.

The 2021 US Open remains her only extended run of back-to-back tournaments in which Raducanu has competed in her professional career that resulted in a championship. Queen’s proved she could back up wins on consecutive days again. Nottingham was an opportunity to push that further, two weeks out from Wimbledon, with form already in her racket. She walked away from it.

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Imago Day Three: The Championships – Wimbledon 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 2: Emma Raducanu of Great Britain looks on against Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia during the Ladies Singles second round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 2, 2025 in London, England. ***Local Caption*** Emma Raducanu London All England Lawn Tennis and Croq England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776301252

“I promise you, I know the value of winning and winning and winning going into a Slam… I will sacrifice something, a little wrong with your body or exhaustion, for confidence that you can win these big events. At some point, she’s going to have to play a lot of tennis. Not just one week. If I’m her coach and she’s healthy, let’s go. Keep it going in Nottingham. If you make another semi or final, are you all of a sudden one of the ten favourites to win Wimbledon? Sure,” Roddick said.

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The argument is simple: In tennis, momentum is everything, and Raducanu had it, and she could have gone all the way in Nottingham to secure a win before the start of Wimbledon. While this serves as a disappointment for her fans, it is expected that she gets back to action at next week’s Eastbourne tournament.