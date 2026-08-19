“You’re Lying”- Learner Tien and Frances Tiafoe Engage in Cheeky Net Exchange After Cincinnati Match

Playing a week after having surgery is no mean feat. However, as Frances Tiafoe showed in Cincinnati, he is more than up for the challenge. The American had a tricky three-set win over younger compatriot Learner Tien in the third round, after which the latter had some fun banter with Tiafoe at the net.

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“You’re not injured bro. You’re not injured. You’re lying,” said Tien at the net after the match. “That surgery was fake. That surgery was fake. Your wrist is fine. Stop lying.”

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Tiafoe gave a hilarious reply to his compatriot, saying, “When you’re my age, you’ll know bro.”

Tiafoe had wrist surgery just ten days ago, following his struggle with a cyst on his right hand that led him to retire in his match against Arthur Rinderknech at Montreal. Having a surgical procedure on the dominant wrist caused some doubts about Tiafoe’s participation in Cincinnati, but the American was not letting go of playing a home event ahead of the US Open.

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Being seeded at the tournament meant that Tiafoe got the benefit of a first-round bye, after which he started with a confident, straight-sets win against Lorenzo Sonego in the second round. In his third-round clash against Tien, Tiafoe started well, as one break of serve was enough for the American to clinch the first set 6-4.

Tien responded in the second set, gaining a 4-2 lead, only for Tiafoe to tie it up at 4-4. However, the younger American broke Tiafoe’s serve once again, clinching the second set. The third set saw multiple service breaks, but it was the veteran of the two Americans who got the decisive break to take the set and secure the win.

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Tiafoe’s form and shots prompted Tien to make that fun comment at the net, which had both players smiling. Post-match net exchanges with Tien are often scenes of fun banter, especially if the youngster is playing against his fellow countryman. In Montreal, after he had beaten Tommy Paul, Tien let it slip at the net that he had just finished the match in time before cramps took over, leaving Paul in disbelief and with a smile.

After his win over Tien, it is visibly clear that Tiafoe is fit and firing, and the American will need to be at his best if he has to beat his next opponent in the fourth round.

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Frances Tiafoe Will Face the Second Seed in the Next Round

Having won over Tien, Frances Tiafoe is all set to take on the second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round in Cincinnati. The Canadian is playing at this event after being out of action for over a month, as he had to withdraw from his home event in Montreal due to a back injury.

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However, Auger-Aliassime has hit the ground running, with confident wins over the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Juan Manuel Cerundolo to reach the fourth round. He has a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against Tiafoe, which means the American will have his work cut out for him.

For Tiafoe, the one win he has against the Canadian came this year on the grass, when he beat Auger-Aliassime in Halle in a thrilling third-set tiebreak. The American went on to win the title, the best result in 2026, and finished runner-up in Acapulco.

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Auger-Aliassime, on the other hand, is having a great season, winning one title in Montpellier and finishing runner-up in Rotterdam, but it has been the Slam results that have propelled the Canadian to his highest career ranking. He reached the quarterfinals of both the French Open and Wimbledon, with the Canadian being engaged in a historic five-hour match against Novak Djokovic.

If the Halle encounter is anything to go by, the match between Tiafoe and Auger-Aliassime will be a thrilling contest as the fast courts of Cincinnati suit both players.