“You’ve Got Enough Money”- Carlos Alcaraz Told to Learn From Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer Amid Schedule Complaints

Carlos Alcaraz has to stop moaning about the grueling ATP Tour schedule and just go with the plan that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have done. That’s the view of former world No. 4 Greg Rusedski, who believes the young Spaniard makes more than enough money to simply walk away from events that he finds too taxing rather than quietly complaining about the demands of the tour.

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The whole thing came about after Alcaraz’s obvious irritation at the ATP’s intense autumn schedule and the modern 12-day Masters 1000 format. There was an implication that Alcaraz had voiced his displeasure at the Shanghai Masters. “One of the reasons we had to see the players who are getting injured, they [ATP officials] are pushing us too much out of line sometimes to play a lot of tournaments, to play a lot of matches. It’s getting in the wrong direction,” Alcaraz stated. He later reduced his media obligations as a protest against the season’s length.

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Rusedski took issue with that on his podcast Off Court with Greg Rusedski. He argued that Alcaraz participates in several non-mandatory events for the money and then complains about the impact of the mandatory ones.

“Don’t worry about the prize money, Carlos. You’ve got enough money. That’s not the problem. It’s more about the ranking, but it’s also about scheduling correctly as well. Since the US Open, he played Laver Cup, big money there, big money to play in Tokyo. And then he had to play Shanghai. So it’s trying that combination. You have the choice to play the 500, to play Laver Cup, or to take those weeks off and prepare for Shanghai,” Rusedski boldly suggested.

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To drive his point home, Rusedski was very direct in pointing to the gold standards set by Federer and Djokovic. “Federer, throughout his career, played 12 events a year. He won seven of them, and his ranking was one or two, and he was winning majors,” he said.

“Novak Djokovic has done the same in his career. He has always got his schedule right,” Rusedski further pointed out.

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The veteran insisted that both tennis greats protected their physical well-being by absolutely refusing to let the tour quota dictate their lives. Instead, they proudly took the penalties.

A Chorus of Pundits and Peers Call Out the Exhibition Contradiction

So far, Rusedski is not the only one to highlight the inherent contradiction in Alcaraz’s complaints. Former WTA pro Naomi Broady has recently cast serious doubt on the authenticity of players who are whinging about the calendar. “I definitely lose sympathy for the argument when you play Six Kings and Laver Cup, whatever other ones there are dotted throughout the year. He’s a big voice at the top of the sport and at the end of the day it’s a diluted product if Alcaraz, Sinner, and the other top players can’t keep up with the demands of the Tour,” she stated.

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As per Broady, the solution is quite simple. If players are burnt out, they shouldn’t play that week and miss out on the ATP year-end bonus pool.

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Even Andy Roddick, former world No. 1, pointed out the fundamental flaw in Alcaraz’s criticism of the schedule back in 2024. He said, “I get the criticism of ‘don’t complain [about the tennis schedule] and then go play exhibitions. I’m not going to tell you that’s wrong because I think it too.”

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi made exactly the same point in his defense of the tour’s format. He pointed out that tennis is one of the very few professional sports in which players routinely book additional exhibitions around the world during their off-season. Ultimately, the blueprint for long-term supremacy in modern tennis is personal discipline rather than tour reform.

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Alcaraz has all the attributes required to be the dominant force in the game for the next 10 years. But preserving his body will require a significant pruning of his schedule. The path to longevity is simply not to take short-term financial incentives. Instead, Rusedski wants young players to go down the disciplined path that Federer and Djokovic have walked. That’s the route to tennis royalty.