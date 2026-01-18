Yulia Putintseva Cheekily Mocks Australian Open Crowd After Stunning Victory Over 29YO WTA Pro

Tennis continues to surge in nations once considered outsiders, driven by a new generation proving talent knows no borders. From populous countries like Brazil, rising stars are igniting fan bases at home and online with their flair and fight. Yet support can cut both ways. As Beatriz Haddad Maia exited early in Melbourne, Yulia Putintseva seized the moment, turning the crowd’s energy into pointed jabs that stole the spotlight.

Down 1-3 in the final set, Yulia Putintseva won the last five games. She defeated Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the Australian Open first round. The match was played today and lasted nearly three hours.

Putintseva appeared irritated by loud Brazilian fans throughout the match. She was also distracted by a technical issue that caused screeching feedback from the chair umpire’s microphone. Both moments added visible tension on the court.

After sealing the win, the 31-year-old made her feelings clear. She offered a brief handshake, performed a small victory dance, and delivered a deep bow to the crowd. The gesture followed a grueling two-hour, 53-minute battle.

