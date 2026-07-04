“Zero Fair Play”- Arthur Fery’s Mid-Match Antics Leave Zizou Bergs Fuming at Wimbledon

British wildcard Arthur Fery‘s dream run at Wimbledon continued as he made it past Zizou Bergs in a dramatic five-set battle. He recorded a hard-fought 2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 victory in a match that went on for four hours and 38 minutes. While Fery may have proven to be a better player, his on-court antics during the final stages of the match may have left many unimpressed. And Zizou Bergs was surely one of them.

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The Belgian was very vocal about Fery’s misbehavior and even complained about it to the chair umpire during the fifth set. With the Brit leading the tiebreaker by 7-2, Bergs pointed out that Fery hadn’t apologized to him even after multiple of his shots had hit the net cord on their way to the other side. Even though Bergs had lost multiple points because of this, his opponent simply refused to apologize and instead celebrated to the fullest.

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“He keeps hitting the net and he keeps shouting afterwards straight ‘yeah.’ It’s unbelievable,” Bergs was heard saying to the umpire. “It’s zero fair play. How many times he hits the net and never says he’s sorry.”

This wouldn’t be the only time that Bergs had to complain to the umpire about Fery. The latter had suffered three nose bleeds during the grueling encounter and had to take a medical timeout on each occasion. Though Bergs was alright about it at first, he became frustrated and exchanged a few words with the umpire as the play got halted on multiple occasions.

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But the umpire was helpless in this situation as the rule clearly states that a player must receive immediate medical attention if they are bleeding. Nose bleeds have become a recurring issue for Fery now, as he has suffered two of them during the second round. His nose had also bled twice during his run to the quarterfinals at the HSBC Championships.

However, Fery remained unaffected by these physical setbacks and didn’t let the nose bleeds affect his game against Bergs. This was his first-ever win in a five-set match, and was also the longest match of his career.

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The 23-year-old is Britain’s only hope remaining in the men’s singles draw and received immense support from the crowd in attendance on Court 18. The victory was monumental for Fery as it saw him become only the second British wild card to reach the Round of 16 at a Grand Slam after Andrew Foster did the same at Wimbledon back in 1993. The result will also see him break into the top 100 for the first time, and he is expected to rise to No. 91 on the live rankings.

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Fery had begun the campaign with an impressive 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Damir Dzumhur. He then got the better of Otto Virtanen 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 in what was another tough four-set battle. The Brit certainly knows how to make comebacks, as he has lost the opening set in all three matches he has played so far, but he knows how to return stronger.

While Fery’s performances at Wimbledon have certainly gotten the attention that they deserved, his behavior has also made headlines on two occasions already. The first time it had happened was during the first round against Dzumhur.

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Arthur Fery pulled off bizarre move as Damir Dzumhur lost his temper at Wimbledon

The moment came during the second set when Dzumhur was serving at 2-1, 15-30. Fery returned the serve deep, leading his opponent to attempt a slice that went straight into the net. But Dzumhur was surprisingly not happy with the point and walked towards the net to have words with the umpire.

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He argued that his serve had clipped the tape at the top of the net, which should have led to the point being stopped and called a “let”. As the argument continued for some time, Fery decided to put on his pair of headphones to block out Dzumhur’s repeated complaints.

Imago Image credit: PA (Wimbledon)

The Bosnian wasn’t happy with Fery before this had even happened and had questioned his decision to play the point.

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“It was a let. You played the point, you didn’t stop, huh? Wait, wait. You won the point. Just be honest. I don’t care what he [the umpire] is saying,” he was heard saying.

Dzumhur didn’t stop there and soon shifted his anger to chair umpire Greg Allensworth. “Did you see the let? Did you hear the let? So you are that bad that you cannot hear, and everybody heard? I am saying you are bad. You made the mistake. He [Fery] stopped.”

Fery capitalized as Dzumhur lost his composure big time. He didn’t let the Bosnian win another game in the set and went on to clinch the next two sets as well. He may have performed brilliantly so far, but Fery’s biggest test of the tournament will likely come in the fourth match.

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The Brit will be taking on the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Grigor Dimitrov. Fery has never faced either of the two before in a tour-level match, so no one will really know what to expect. The home crowd can become a big factor in matches like these, and Fery can definitely benefit from this in the upcoming match.