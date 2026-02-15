Zheng Qinwen & Others Join Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek as Dubai Hit by Top Withdrawals

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships began with the Round of 64 in full swing, setting an early competitive tone. Yet the spotlight faded quickly as Zheng Qinwen joined the growing withdrawal list. Her exit adds to the absence of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, reshaping the tournament’s star power.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Three top players from Doha have withdrawn from the 2026 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Zheng Qinwen and Maria Sakkari pulled out due to illness. Karolina Muchova withdrew because of fatigue. The withdrawals were confirmed on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muchova’s decision came after a demanding week in Doha. She had a deep run and played several tough matches. The physical toll appears to have forced her to step back. Her exit is a significant loss for the Dubai field.

Last year, Muchova reached the semifinals, where she faced Clara Tauson. This season, she will not be able to defend those ranking points. Still, her recent success will help her rise in the rankings. She is projected to move closer to the Top 10, virtually at No. 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her withdrawal came just one day after a career milestone. Muchova won her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open. She defeated Victoria Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in the final. The victory marked the biggest title of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

It was also her second career singles title. Her first came six years ago at the 2019 Korea Open. The Doha triumph capped an impressive and emotional week. However, the quick turnaround proved difficult.

“I haven’t had a second to think about anything yet, but I’ll for sure go to Dubai tomorrow and see how I feel and decide there,” Muchova said Saturday. Ultimately, she chose to prioritize recovery. Her place in the draw has now been adjusted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round, Muchova was scheduled to face qualifier Moyuka Uchijima. With Muchova out, Uchijima will now play lucky loser Anastasia Zakharova. The change reshapes that section of the draw. It also opens an opportunity for a new contender.

Zheng Qinwen has also withdrawn after her Doha campaign. She had been set to face Peyton Stearns in the opening round. Stearns, meanwhile, defeated lucky loser Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday. The adjustment adds further movement to the draw.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakkari was preparing for a key first-round match against Iva Jovic [16]. With Sakkari out, Jovic will now face lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova. The Greeks’ withdrawal removes another high-profile name. The early rounds now look very different.

Zheng had only recently returned to competition in Doha. It was her first tournament after more than five months away. She reached the Round of 16 with some strong performances. Her allowance and match time showed encouraging signs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her opening match, Zheng hit 20 aces to beat Sofia Kenin in three sets. She then defeated Alycia Parks, again in three sets. Her run ended against Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, who won 6-4, 2-6, 5-7. Despite the loss, the week marked positive progress.

“I hope [by] playing more matches this will get better,” Zheng said in Doha after playing Rybakina. “[I’m] always looking for things to improve, and that’s what I see from this week.” Her withdrawal suggests she is managing her workload carefully. Recovery remains a priority.

These exits follow earlier withdrawals from the tournament. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek had already pulled out days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka said, “I’m really sorry, I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans, and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100%. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.” Swiatek cited a “change of schedule.”

With several top names missing, the Dubai field has now taken a major hit.

(More to come…)