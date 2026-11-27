Saturday, November 28, is stacked, as the Davis Cup reaches its climax in Bologna, F1 pole position is set in Doha, and college football’s biggest rivalries collide across America. It’s all going to be happening from morning until midnight. With 13 NHL games, 5 NBA matchups, and 20+ college football rivalry contests, November 28 is the busiest sports day of the Thanksgiving weekend.

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Tennis

The 2026 Davis Cup by Generali Final 8 reaches the semifinals at the SuperTennis Arena in Bologna, Italy, with Great Britain taking on Spain in the second semifinal. The tie starts at 6:00 AM ET with two singles matches and a deciding doubles game, if required. In the US, it will be on Tennis Channel. International viewers in eligible territories can watch live via DavisCup.com.

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Motorsports

Formula 1 action kicks off at the Lusail International Circuit on the outskirts of Doha for the 2026 Qatar Airways Qatar GP weekend. The third and final practice session for the drivers gets underway at 9:30 AM ET before the main grid-setting shootout. The key Formula 1 qualifying session is then set for 1:00 PM ET to establish the starting order for the 57-lap Grand Prix on Sunday. The FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race also takes place that day at 11:15 AM ET over 23 laps. All Formula 1 and Formula 2 sessions will be live on the ESPN networks in the US and available to stream on ESPN+ or F1 TV Pro.

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College Football

Rivalry Week in college football is in full swing on Saturday with the big conference games kicking off at noon and running through primetime. The noon slot sees the Michigan Wolverines take on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on FOX. At 12 noon ET on ESPN2, the Louisville Cardinals come to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. The NC State Wolfpack are up against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are up against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Illinois Fighting Illini are at Northwestern at Ryan Field at 12:30 PM ET on BTN, and the LSU Tigers are playing the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12:45 PM ET on the SEC Network.

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Icon Sportswire ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 21: Bryce Underwood 19 of the Michigan Wolverines leaves the field after defeating the UCLA Bruins in three overtimes during a college football game on November 21, 2026 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 21 UCLA vs Michigan EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261121038

At 3:00 PM ET, there is South Carolina vs. Clemson on ESPN2, then a full house at 3:30 PM ET with Georgia Tech vs. Georgia on ABC, USC vs. UCLA on CBS and Paramount+, and Penn State vs. Maryland on FS1. Oklahoma at Missouri at 4:15 PM ET on the SEC Network, Michigan State at Rutgers at 4:15 PM ET on BTN. Primetime has Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN and Purdue at Indiana at 7:00 PM ET on FS1. The night action peaks at 7:30 PM ET with the Iron Bowl, Auburn vs. Alabama on ABC and Disney+, Washington vs. Oregon on NBC and Peacock, and Arizona State at Arizona at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.

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Ice Hockey

The NHL has a massive 13-game regular season on November 28, kicking off with a midday game in Las Vegas. The Montreal Canadiens are in Vegas to take on the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena at 4:00 PM ET, on SCRIPPS and ESPN+ for out-of-market. At 6:00 PM ET, it’s the Battle of Florida as the Tampa Bay Lightning go up against the Florida Panthers on The Spot, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

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The big wave of puck drops is at 7:00 PM ET, with six games on the board at that time. The Predators are in Detroit on DSN and SCRIPPS, and the Jets face the Devils on MSGSN. At the same time, the Flames are playing the Rangers on MSG, the Leafs against Pittsburgh on SN-PIT, Senators vs. Hurricanes on HHN and CARNHL, and Capitals vs. Blues on BN+, MNMT2 and STLNHL.

At 7:30 PM ET, the Islanders play against Philadelphia on NBCSP and MSGSN2, followed by the Stars playing the Mammoth at 8:00 PM ET on Mammoth+, Utah16 and Prime Video. There are two late-night games at 9:00 PM ET. The Sharks play against the Avalanche on ALT and NBCSCA, and the Ducks against the Kings on ABTV, FOXLA+ and Prime Video. The night finishes with the Oilers against the Kraken at 10:00 PM ET.

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Basketball

Pro basketball is all about the 5-game NBA regular season on Saturday. The first game of the day is at 5:00 PM ET in Capital One Arena, with the Orlando Magic taking on the Washington Wizards on MNMT and NBA League Pass. An hour later, at 6:00 PM ET, we have Brooklyn Nets against Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on DAZN and NBA League Pass.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Evening hardwood action continues with a doubleheader at 8:00 PM ET. The Indiana Pacers head to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls on DAZN and NBA League Pass. The Oklahoma City Thunder battle against the Milwaukee Bucks on MyMi and NBA League Pass. The NBA schedule wraps up at 8:30 PM ET at the Toyota Center as the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Houston Rockets in a nationally televised game on NBA TV.

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Soccer

European domestic soccer highlights for Saturday morning and early afternoon in the Premier League and Serie A. In England, Premier League Matchweek 12 sees two kickoffs at 10:00 AM ET. Manchester United take on Brentford on Peacock and Leeds vs. Coventry City on USA Network and Universo. The afternoon Premier League action gets underway at 12:30 PM ET with Ipswich hosting Aston Villa, live on USA Network and Telemundo. Over in Italy, Torino-Lazio kicks off at 12:00 PM ET, and Inter-Genoa is at 2:45 PM ET. Both Italian games are live in the US on Paramount+.

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Golf

Pro golf has two international tours in Australia and Spain. The early morning broadcast kicks off at 4:30 AM ET with the third round of the DP World Tour’s BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. It returns late that night for the final round, which starts at 4:30 AM ET the following morning on the TV window. In between the Australian sessions, we have the third round of the Ladies European Tour’s Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España on with coverage starting at 8:00 AM ET. All DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour action is available live on Golf Channel, the NBCSports.com website and NBC Sports app.

From the morning tennis semifinal in Italy through the afternoon gridiron battles all over America, November 28 is a day of non-stop action across the board in terms of sport. There are a number of big games going on at the same time in the afternoon and evening, so it’s easy to plan your viewing screens to catch every single one of those crucial goals, touchdowns, and buzzer-beaters as the Thanksgiving weekend unfolds.

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