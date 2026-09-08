September 9th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Event

Although there are no nerve-wracking F1 races or combat sports events, on this Wednesday, the sporting community is still excited. After all, we’ll find out the semifinalists at the US Open and the qualifiers for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup. Meanwhile, ‘football is the air’ with the 2026 NFL regular season kicking off.

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But that’s not all! There’s a long list of baseball games if you need to take your date or simply have a boys’ time out in the hopes of catching a ball. So, buckle up, and let’s get swinging.

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Tennis

In the world of tennis, the day will move the 2026 US Open an inch closer to the finale. The day will begin with the men’s and women’s singles quarterfinals at 11:30 AM ET. And later at 7:30 PM ET, the fans can cheer on their favorite players in the men’s singles quarterfinal. All the matches will be available on ESPN.

NFL

The wait is finally over for the football fans. On September 9, 2026, the new NFL season will roll out with a Super Bowl LX rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

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Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: The Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Seattle Seahawks defeat the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208235

The game will kick off at 8:20 PM ET. Of course, you can enjoy the match at home. NFL+, NBC, and Peacock will take charge of the live coverage.

Motorsports

The day will feature the 2026 World 100 at Eldora Speedway, the high-banked half-mile clay oval in Ohio. The Dirt Late Model drivers will start with the turn 1 camping load-in right at 12:00 PM ET. This event will stream on FloRacing, and will be available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Apple TV.

MLB

It’s a lucky day for baseball fans as the day features 15 games on the calendar. The first pitch of the day will be at 1:10 PM ET, with the Minnesota Twins visiting the Detroit Tigers. Detroit Sports Network and Minnesota Twins Network will feature the match.

Out west, the Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Athletics for a 3:05 PM ET start at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, and NBC Sports California and Sportsnet will air it. It will be closely followed by the St. Louis Cardinals facing the San Francisco Giants at 3:45 PM ET, airing on NBC Sports Bay Area and Cardinals Network.

The late afternoon will wrap up with two 4:10 PM ET games, with the Washington Nationals taking on the San Diego Padres, with the coverage broadcasting on Padres TV and Nationals Network. At the same time, the Texas Rangers are going against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, with Mariners TV and Rangers Sports Network covering it.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Houston Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell 26 doubles to left in the second inning during an MLB game against the Texas Rangers on Friday July 31, 2026 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros defeated the Rangers 11-2. Tom Walko/Image of Houston Texas United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx TomxWalkox iosphotos416381

In the evening, at 6:35 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will travel to Baltimore to face the Orioles. The broadcast will go live on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and CleGuardians TV. Five minutes later, at 6:40 PM ET, the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will battle it out, with NBC Sports Philadelphia and Space City Home Network covering it.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets will clash with the Miami Marlins. And the coverage will be broadcast on Marlins.TV and SportsNet New York. At 6:45 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels, and Angels Baseball TV and New England Sports Network will cover it.

Just a while later, at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees will welcome the Colorado Rockies. YES Network and Rockies.TV will feature the game. 10 minutes later, at 7:15 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays will face off against the Atlanta Braves. And the game will be live on MLB Network, Braves Vision, and Bally Sports and Rays.TV.

7:40 PM ET has three games lined up in the Midwest. The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Kansas City Royals, rolling with Lynch IV. Royals TV and DBacks.TV will cover the live broadcast. Meanwhile, Martin will take the bump for the Chicago White Sox as they battle it out with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago Sports Network and SportsNet Pittsburgh will feature the game.

Gausman will square off against Henderson as the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers lock horns in Milwaukee. The game will be live on Brewers.TV and Marquee Sports Network. To close out the day, night owls can catch the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET. Fans can watch the game live on Spectrum SportsNet LA and Reds.TV and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Basketball

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup will continue with Italy facing off against Australia at 11:45 AM ET. Following a break, Puerto Rico will battle China at 2:45 PM ET.

While there are no scheduled NHL hockey games or NBA basketball games the day is loaded with coinciding timelines and exciting matchups. But all you need to do is get a large popcorn and choose the event that excites you the most.