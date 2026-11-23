Tuesday, November 24, is a big one with a raft of events across the international tennis scene, European football, college basketball, and the North American pro leagues. The NFL will be off after Monday night’s action. Plenty to follow, with the Davis Cup Final 8 underway in Italy and the UEFA Champions League heading into Matchday 5.

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At the same time, the NBA Cup group games are heating up on the hardwood, and midweek MACtion is happening in college. With knockout spots and brackets still up in the air, which game is going to be the one to watch on Tuesday?

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Tennis

The 2026 Davis Cup Final 8 begins on Tuesday 24th November at the SuperTennis Arena at BolognaFiere in Bologna, Italy. Czechia and Canada open the Davis Cup Final 8 in a straight knockout format, with the first quarter-final at 10 AM ET. That match starts at 10.00 AM ET. US fans will be able to watch the live coverage on the Tennis Channel with the option to stream on Fubo, DIRECTV Stream, and Sling TV. Canadian viewers will be able to watch on TSN5.

Soccer

Tuesday sees a huge amount of European and North American club action with Matchday 5 of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League phase the feature. The first window of the day starts at 12:45 PM ET with two fixtures. Galatasaray host Aston Villa at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park in Istanbul and FK Bodø/Glimt receive LASK at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway.

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Seven Champions League matches converge at 3 PM ET, headlined by Arsenal-Dortmund and Manchester City-Napoli. Arsenal take on Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates in London, and Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad. At 3.00 PM ET, we also have Real Madrid vs. PSV Eindhoven, RB Leipzig vs. Lens at the Red Bull Arena, Como vs. AEK Athens, Feyenoord vs. FC Porto, and Real Betis vs. Slovan Bratislava. All nine Champions League fixtures are live and on demand in the US via Paramount+.

Icon Sportswire AUSTIN, TX – JULY 22: The MLS, Fussball Herren, USA logo and Apple TV logos are displayed on a microphone flag ahead of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge on July 22, 2025, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire SOCCER: JUL 22 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250722013

Later in the evening, it’s domestic postseason soccer in the MLS Cup Playoffs with the San Jose Earthquakes hosting the Houston Dynamo FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, CA. Kickoff is at 10.00 PM ET, and it will be live broadcast on Apple TV and FOX One.

Basketball

Three NBA Cup group-stage games shape the East and West brackets on Tuesday night. Group A in the East gets underway at 7.00 PM ET with the Orlando Magic hosting the Detroit Pistons at Kia Center in Orlando, FL. The game can be watched on NBA League Pass as well as local broadcasts on WRDQ TV 27 (Orlando) and The Spot – Detroit 20 (Detroit).

8.00 PM ET in East Group C, the Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The game is on NBC nationally with live streaming on Peacock. The NBA schedule wraps up on the West at 10.00 PM ET with the Denver Nuggets taking on the Dallas Mavericks at Bull Arena in Denver, Colorado. That game will be live on NBC and available to stream on Peacock, with regional coverage on Altitude+ and KFAA-TV.

College basketball also has a full tournament schedule during the week. In Las Vegas, the Players Era 16 Men’s Tournament starts at 3:00 PM ET with two games starting at the same time. Maryland takes on Tennessee at Michelob Ultra Arena on ESPN, and TCU plays Miami at T-Mobile Arena on the ESPN networks. At 5:30 PM ET, Iowa State plays San Diego State at Michelob Ultra Arena on ESPN, and Michigan faces off against Creighton at T-Mobile Arena on ESPN.

Icon Sportswire PHILADELPHIA , PA – NOVEMBER 21: Villanova Wildcats guard Tyler Perkins 4 is shown during the game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines on November 21st, 2026 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 21 Michigan vs Villanova EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon261121042

Evening college hoops continues at 6:00 PM ET with Purdue hosting DePaul on FOX One, Villanova taking on Coppin State at 7:00 PM ET on HBO Max, and Ohio State facing off against Vanderbilt at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock. At 8:00 PM ET, it’s Louisville vs. Texas Tech on ESPN. Later in the night at T-Mobile Arena, it’s Baylor vs. Alabama at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN and St. John’s playing Oregon at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Players Era concludes the night at 12:30 AM ET on Wednesday morning with Gonzaga taking on Kansas State at T-Mobile Arena.

College Football

Midweek MACtion sees two of the key MAC matchups on the Tuesday night gridiron. The first game begins at 7:00 PM ET, when the Western Michigan Broncos take on the Miami RedHawks at Waldo Stadium. The game is on ESPN2 and available to stream live on Fubo.

At the same time, at 7:00 PM ET, the Eastern Michigan Eagles are hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rynearson Stadium. That EMU vs. Kent State game is available exclusively via live stream on ESPN+.

NHL

The NHL has one big Pacific Division game on Tuesday night with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Puck drops at 8:00 PM ET. In the US, the game will be on TNT or available to stream on HBO Max. In Canada, it will be on Sportsnet.

International tennis continues in the morning, nine Champions League games fill the afternoon, and there’s a whole host of live sport to follow through the night with NBA Cup, college hoops, MACtion, NHL, and all the rest. There’s no end of live sport to watch on Tuesday, November 24, whether you’re after the knockout action in Bologna or the late-night hockey in Edmonton. Just pick your screen and get on with it.