Blue Jays Hit Serious Snag in Kyle Tucker Chase as Dodgers Link Intensifies, Per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays are probably on a high pedestal now, having won the AL East and the American League pennant. But let’s be honest—nobody in Toronto is acting like the division is suddenly on autopilot. The success from 2025 sure is nice, but what comes next this season? That’s not guaranteed—and Toronto can’t take anything for granted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even after being rather aggressive this off-season by getting Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers, the Blue Jays aren’t walking into 2026 with a firm grip on the AL East. Sure, they might be favorites, but only barely. This is one division where one wrong decision can flip the entire picture, and right now, the Yankees could be the one to cause a headache.

The Yankees are the obvious reason Toronto has to be alert. New York went 94-68 last season and lost to the Jays in the ALDS, but that doesn’t suddenly mean the Yankees are an afterthought. Gerrit Cole is expected to be back, Judge is doing what he does best, and more importantly, they are also connected to Kyle Tucker like Jays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credit: Imago

Nick Ashbourne alerted the Jays, saying, “New York has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, and the return of Gerrit Cole could elevate the team’s pitching staff next season. Aaron Judge remains a superhuman offensive producer who needs more around him, but the Yankees are likely to add at least one more notable bat, even if that just means bringing back Bellinger.”

Of course, there are some yellow flags too. Like the New York Yankees farm system, it ranks in the bottom third, and ownership has hinged on limiting the spending. But the threat level is no doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s where the Toronto Blue Jays’ internal decisions come into play.

The Jays have made it clear that they are not standing still. Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon mentioned one way Toronto could improve the bullpen is by trading from its outfield depth. So this now puts Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, and Joey Loperfido firmly on the trade block.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Luke had turned heads with 12 home runs and 65 RBIs this season. Straw hit .280 and provided strong defense, and Loperfido hit .333. Plus, in his limited MLB time, he managed four homers, drove in 14 runs, and still has five years of control. He’s stuck behind eight other outfielders; that only increases his trade appeal. Toronto most likely won’t move all three, given that depth still matters. But the salary flexibility matters too, especially with the potential Kyle Tucker run and the homecoming of Bo Bichette.

And that’s the real tension here, because if the Yankees do land Tucker in possibly a projected 10-year $360 million deal, then the balance of power shifts almost immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette homecoming in danger!

For a long time, Bo Bichette’s homecoming in Toronto felt obvious. He spent seven seasons with them after all, got multiple All-Star appearances, and is a fan favorite. But now, suddenly, that sense of certainty is fading, and the Atlanta Braves are suddenly in the picture.

Atlanta has been aggressive this off-season, having added Robert Suarez and Mike Yastrzemski while also getting back Raisel Iglesias on a $16 million deal. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has made it clear—he is willing to spend. And this matters here because the Braves still have a major need in the infield.

If Ha Seong Kim doesn’t come back, then the Braves could be shopping for a shortstop, and given the market is thin, Bichette is shining red and bright to them. And this is where things get tricky for Jays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Jon Morosi suggested that the Braves could be a top suitor for Bichette if the Jays stack all their resources elsewhere—namely on Tucker. Now it is obvious that Jays cannot target both the players, given that they would command $200 million-plus contracts. And so if the Jays prioritize Tucker first, then the Braves would start a bidding war for Bichette.

And it’s easy to understand why. Bichette is a two-time all-star with a career 121 wRC+, and he has had a bounce-back year this time after a down 2024. He hit .311 with 181 hits, 44 doubles, and 94 RBIs over 139 games.

Now it all comes down to money and timing. If the Jays hesitate a little, Atlanta may pounce. Look at the Mets and Edwin Diaz—an exit even the Mets front office didn’t expect!