Dan Hooker is making it clear that he wants no part in the growing drama surrounding Israel Adesanya and Carlos Ulberg. What began with speculation over Adesanya’s decision to leave City Kickboxing has now pulled Ulberg into the conversation, with the light heavyweight champion publicly responding to accusations about the situation. While fans continue to dig for answers, Hooker believes the entire matter has gone too far into the public eye.

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“Days of our f—– lives. Brother, I have my own problems. It’s a lot of drama, and I don’t care about f— any of it,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I don’t give a s— about any of it. He didn’t write it on a note and hand it to me; he wrote it on social media.

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“I don’t know what they’re up to; everyone just needs to shush. Shush, shush; at the end of the day it’s none of my business—they’re all grown-ups.”

According to ‘The Hangman,’ the matter needs to be solved behind closed doors.

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“I’m of the opinion that all of this needs to… I like what Eugene Bareman said about it. All of this is family business, and none of this needs to be put on social media,” he continued. “None of this needs to be spoken about in public.

“We all have each other’s numbers; if you have a problem, give each other a bell. I’m on team this is family business, and this should all be taken care of behind closed doors. None of this needs to be done in the public eye.”

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Zuma September 5, 2026, Paris, Ile De France, France: Dan Hooker of NEW ZEALAND fights against Salahdine Parnasse of FRANCE during the UFC Paris Fight Night on September 5, 2026, at Accor Arena in Paris, France. Paris France – ZUMAc313 20260905_zsp_c313_036 Copyright: xFaresxChafaix

The drama started after Israel Adesanya announced his departure from City Kickboxing earlier this year following a rough run inside the Octagon. The former UFC middleweight champion is currently on a four-fight losing streak and hinted that a lack of respect played a role in his decision to leave the gym he had called home for years.

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Naturally, that left fans wondering what really went down behind the scenes. And Carlos Ulberg soon found himself at the center of one of the theories. A fan claimed the 37-year-old’s exit was linked to ‘Black Jag,’ allegedly getting involved with someone who had previously been close to his former teammate.

And while the light heavyweight champion strongly denied the accusation, his response only added more fuel to the situation.

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“False accusations. I don’t move like that. Someone tag Israel; that’s his move,” he wrote on social media.

With neither Carlos Ulberg nor ‘The Last Stylebender’ offering a full explanation of what actually happened, the speculation has only continued to grow. Dan Hooker, however, wants no part of the guessing game.

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After spending years alongside both fighters at City Kickboxing, the veteran believes whatever issues exist should be handled between the people involved, not played out in front of the public. That view also lines up with CKB head coach Eugene Bareman’s approach.

Bareman has repeatedly stressed that problems within the team should stay within the team, rather than turning into a public spectacle on social media.

Interestingly, leaving City Kickboxing hasn’t meant Israel Adesanya has completely cut ties with his old coaching circle. The former middleweight champion is now preparing at Unity MMA for his December 5 return against Shara Magomedov, with former wrestling coach Andrei Paulet and Tristam Apikotoa set to be in his corner.

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But while the Adesanya-Ulberg drama continues to play out, there could be an even bigger headache waiting for City Kickboxing.

Dan Hooker reveals another major dilemma for City Kickboxing outside the Israel Adesanya-Carlos Ulberg drama

UFC Qatar was already a big night for City Kickboxing, with Dan Hooker getting back in the win column by beating Brian Ortega and sending the former featherweight title challenger into retirement. But the biggest development for the gym came later in the night.

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Navajo Stirling delivered a statement of his own, brutally knocking out former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka with a right hook in the final seconds of the second round. The win was massive for Stirling, and potentially even bigger for City Kickboxing.

The undefeated light heavyweight prospect has now put himself firmly in the title picture, but there’s one major complication: the belt he is chasing is already held by his own teammate, Carlos Ulberg.

‘Black Jag’ claimed the vacant light heavyweight title by also knocking out Prochazka in April, but the victory came at a major cost. The new champion suffered a serious ACL injury during the fight and is still on the road to recovery, with a return not expected until around April 2027 at the earliest.

That timeline gives Stirling plenty of time to keep building momentum, and that could create a serious headache for City Kickboxing. If the undefeated contender stays near the top of the division while Ulberg remains champion, the UFC could eventually have no choice but to book a title fight between two fighters from the same gym.

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And even Dan Hooker admitted he has no idea how Eugene Bareman would handle a situation where the UFC eventually puts the two teammates on a collision course.

“Carlos is still coming back from a pretty serious injury, and I feel like there’s still a lot of work to do. It’s not like Carlos is back sparring and jumping around and kicking,” Hooker said. “I think he just posted up that he’s just gone for his first jog [since the injury]. But if [CKB coach] Eugene [Bareman] says they’re not fighting, is everyone going to accept that?

“What if he doesn’t want them to, and he doesn’t want to put himself in that position where he’s having to choose between two of his fighters? At the end of the day, for a coach, it’s an incredible problem to have. You have two contenders, or a champion and a contender, head and shoulders above everyone else, and the fight needs to happen. As a coach, it’s about the best problem you could possibly be facing.”

Bareman, however, has already made his position clear. Just a day before Hooker raised his concerns, the CKB head coach stressed that the gym has always had one firm rule: teammates do not fight each other.

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And according to Bareman, both Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling have known and agreed to that from the beginning.

“The status at the moment is, and it’s been like this forever, is the boys from the same gym don’t fight,” he told the NZ Herald at a press conference. “We’ve had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started, that if you join this team, you’ve got to commit to not fighting each other.

“Both the boys have known that. Both the boys are in agreement with that. They’ve been in agreement with the start. They’ve known; they’ve known that from the very start.”

For now, City Kickboxing has some breathing room. Navajo Stirling has stormed into title contention since making his UFC debut in December 2024, winning all seven of his fights and finishing four of them. His two most recent wins have come against former UFC champions, making it increasingly difficult to keep him out of the title conversation.

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Carlos Ulberg, meanwhile, still has a long road back from his ACL injury and is not expected to return until around April 2027 or later. That gives Bareman and CKB plenty of time to figure out how they will handle the situation.