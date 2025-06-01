Dana White & Co. Under Fire for Robbing $50,000 From UFC Vegas 107 Fighter

Dustin Jacoby did everything right on Saturday night: he delivered a clean, devastating knockout, hushed a surging opponent, and fired up the Apex crowd in under two minutes. However, when the UFC distributed bonuses following the mayhem of Vegas 107, one name was noticeably absent. Jacoby, the only fighter to achieve a knockout, received no $50,000-worth performance bonuses from Dana White. So, naturally, ‘The Hanyak’ was not going to let that go.

The light heavyweight veteran posted on social media shortly after the match, “THE ONLY KNOCKOUT OF THE NIGHT AND NO BONUS?! C’MOON MAAAAAAN! 😕” It wasn’t a rant but more an angry reminder of a long-standing complaint among fans and fighters: the random nature of how bonus winners are picked—especially when the fighter in question lit someone up on the main card.

Head honcho Dana White awarded Performance of the Night bonuses to Ramiz Brahimaj, who submitted Billy Ray Goff in the first round with a standing guillotine choke, and Jordan Leavitt, who finished Kurt Holobaugh with a smooth anaconda choke. Alice Ardelean and Rayanne dos Santos won the Fight of the Night after a three-round bout that went the distance.

While the choices were all deserving in their own right, Dustin Jacoby’s omission, despite being the night’s only KO, was difficult to overlook. His win was not a technical decision or a long slog; it was a full-fledged firefight. Lopes pressed forward, hoping to make a statement, but Jacoby remained composed.

Then came the shift: a smooth jab stunned Bruno Lopes, followed by a relentless swarm. Punch after punch landed cleanly, until a powerful right hand collapsed the Brazilian. It was clinical. It was brutal. And it was the knockout that fans would relive throughout the night. This was not a fluke either. ‘The Hanyak’ has now finished his last two opponents with jaw-dropping power, including a KO at 1:50 in the first round.

A former Glory Kickboxing title challenger, he’s definitely rediscovered his groove inside the Octagon. And at 37, Jacoby may be taking one final, dangerous step toward contention. All signs pointed to a Performance of the Night bonus—except it has been snubbed by Dana White now. It is worth noting that so far, Jacoby has received three Performance of the Night bonuses in his UFC career, with highlight-worthy wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu and Da-Un Jung. And this fight was no less a contender.

So, it’s easy to understand Dustin Jacoby’s irritation because he’s not a trash-talker, doesn’t ride hype trains, and speaks with his fists. If a highlight-reel finish versus a rising prospect does not earn you a reward, what will? This is a question that will remain. But another one that will hit fans is what’s next for ‘The Hanyak’?

After Dana White snub, what Dustin Jacoby’s future looks like post UFC Vegas 107

Dustin Jacoby’s post on X was more than just him venting out his frustration over Dana White’s decision—it was a declaration that he was done playing gatekeeper. After two first-round knockouts in a row, he’s looking for names that can move the rankings needle.

Think top-10 light heavyweights, primetime spots, and opponents who have their own highlight reels. Anything less conveys a clear message: don’t bother. He’s already called for stages made for statement fights rather than tune-ups, like Madison Square Garden and the United Center.

A short handshake is all that stands between ‘The Hanyak’ and a phone call from the matchmakers. Once cleared, expect him to go after fierce warriors like Volkan Oezdemir or Dominick Reyes in fights that will either propel him into contention or prove he’s exactly where he says he is.

If that knockout power holds, a late-career surge is not out of reach. ‘The Hanyak’ understands that the window is narrow at 37, but momentum is a ruthless ally. Two more finishes, and the topic switches from “bonus snubs” to “title eliminator.” And this time, he will collect every check he has earned. What do you think? Did Dustin Jacoby deserve a bonus? Let us know in the comments.