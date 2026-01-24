UFC 324 Payouts: How Much Will Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley, and Others Earn?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 324 represents the beginning of a new era for the biggest MMA promotion in the world. It is the first numbered event under the recently announced Paramount broadcast deal. The card is jam-packed with big names, including an interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, and former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley attempting to rebound against Song Yadong.

As always, in addition to the thrill inside the cage, fans are curious about how much the fighters will make on the night. Although the UFC does not publicly disclose fighter contracts, previous payouts, bonus history, and reported estimates provide us with some valuable context. Based on how much these fighters have earned in recent fights, UFC 324 is shaping up to be one of the most financially rewarding events of the year.

Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett’s payout at UFC 324

Justin Gaethje enters UFC 324 as the biggest financial draw on the card. According to reports, ‘The Highlight’ earned approximately $2.37 million for his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 300 and $1.66 million against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. These massive figures included his base pay, winning bonuses, performance incentives, and reported backend earnings.

So, Justin Gaethje, a proven pay-per-view headliner, is expected to receive the biggest paycheck at UFC 324, with his base pay likely being well into the high six figures, paired with a matching win bonus. Depending on how well the event goes, his total take-home pay might range between $1.8 million and $3 million, once all incentives are factored in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Paddy Pimblett is stepping into the biggest commercial moment of his career. His most recent estimated payday was at UFC 314, where he faced Michael Chandler and earned roughly $400,000, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. ‘The Baddy’ does not yet have the same PPV leverage as Gaethje, but his popularity has steadily increased his earning potential.

At UFC 324, Paddy Pimblett is expected to earn a significantly higher purse than in previous appearances. His base salary and win bonus should comfortably put him in the mid-six-figure area, with the possibility of it going much higher if backend incentives or discretionary bonuses are added. A successful performance on a card of this magnitude and an interim champion status could permanently increase his pay scale in the future as well.

Sean O’Malley and Song Yadong’s co-main event earnings

Even when not fighting for a title, Sean O’Malley remains one of the UFC’s most commercially successful fighters. His most recent disclosed estimate came from UFC 316 against Merab Dvalishvili, with reports putting his earnings at around $1.98 million. While the fight with Song Yadong does not include a title, O’Malley’s PPV value and marketability remain intact, suggesting that another seven-figure payout is inevitable.

As for Song Yadong, his most recent reported payout was for his fight night performance versus Henry Cejudo in Seattle, where he earned an estimated $320,000. Despite being substantially lower than Sean O’Malley’s, UFC 324 represents a major opportunity for ‘The Kung-Fu Kid’ to boost both his profile and future earnings with a marquee victory.

What UFC 324 payout looks like for the rest of the card

In the heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis remains one of the UFC’s most consistent draws. Lewis’s guaranteed pay in previous fights has allegedly been between $300,000 and $350,000, with additional upside through performance incentives. So, for this event, where a win will surely send him to the White House card, fans can expect ‘The Black Mamba’ to take home any number above $350,000.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s pay is a lot more difficult to predict. He has received $100,000 in bonuses over his last two fights and fits the heavyweight type that frequently benefits from Fight Night incentives. Based on his recent appearances, his UFC 324 pay is expected to fall between $120,000 and $200,000. The estimate includes a base pay of $60,000 to $100,000, a matching win bonus, and potential performance bonuses.

Rose Namajunas remains one of the most bankable fighters on the UFC 324 lineup. Namajunas reportedly received $500,000 for her most recent fight against Miranda Maverick, which was split evenly between a $250,000 base salary and a $250,000 win bonus. As a former champion with several main-card appearances, her contract puts her in the top echelon of non-title fighters. So, this time, ‘Thug’ is expected to earn between $450,000 to $600,000. Of course, it’s all based on bonuses and discretionary incentives.

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night-Denver-Namajunas vs Cortez Jul 13, 2024 Denver, Colorado, USA Rose Namajunas red gloves gets ready to fight Tracy Cortez blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. Denver Ball Arena Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20240714_pjc_ac4_240

Natalia Silva, on the other hand, is still working her way up the UFC pay scale. Her most recent estimated pay of $126,000 represents a structure based on a small base salary, a win bonus, and potential performance incentives. Silva’s earnings for UFC 324 are likely to fall between $110,000 and $150,000, with a strong performance potentially propelling her to a better contract bracket in future fights.

Jean Silva’s rise has been almost completely mirrored by his pay. He debuted with $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win, but each subsequent step up the card has resulted in a financial boost. His breakout performances, which included bonus-winning fights and high-profile finishes, propelled his earnings to a new level. According to reports, the 29-year-old’s pay ranges between $200,000 and $300,000. A majority of that stems from his ability to get $50,000 in Performance and Fight of the Night bonuses.

‘Lord’ is expected to remain in that range for UFC 324. His base wage is likely now well into the six figures, with a matching win bonus and a strong bonus possibility due to his aggressive fighting style. A realistic estimate puts his total earnings between $220,000 and $320,000, with the potential for an increase if he adds another bonus to his résumé.

Arnold Allen’s wages have also consistently increased with experience. His reported base pay against Max Holloway was around $310,000, with a total take-home of approximately $325,000. Even in defeat, Allen has consistently received large paychecks bolstered by sponsorship income. His most recent outing likely netted him another salary in the low-to-mid $300,000 range.

UFC 324 is shaping up to be one of the most financially lucrative events of the year. With Justin Gaethje and Sean O’Malley flirting with seven-figure nights, rising stars breaking into six figures, and bonuses looming in the background, the stakes outside the cage may be just as high as the ones inside.