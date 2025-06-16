A 180lbs Manhandled KSI Walks Out With Dead Leg After Training With UFC Flyweight Legend

When Joe Rogan said boxing is a limited form of fighting in comparison to MMA, he wasn’t lying about it. There have been several influencers who’ve dipped their hands in boxing, as YouTube star KSI was the one who started it all. Recently, the Watford native had a chance to learn some MMA tricks. And guess what? KSI got to train with MMA flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson.

‘Mighty Mouse’ showed KSI two important facets of the game, with the first one being Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which Demetrious Johnson claims to be the “absolute king.” As soon as the former UFC champion started showing his movement on the ground and showcased the many ways that he can submit his opponent on the ground, KSI was impressed, to say the least, as he said, “Damn,” on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel.

The lessons would continue, and KSI would get manhandled by the much smaller Demetrious Johnson. The YouTuber weighs around the 180-195-pound mark, but he seemed to have no answers to Johnson’s moves. “Damn, you’re strong,” the 31-year-old told ‘Mighty Mouse’. KSI even engaged in a 1-minute survival contest, but he’d fail in just a few seconds in multiple attempts. It was then that the lessons shifted from grappling to striking, especially kicking. And no, KSI wasn’t the one kicking. It was the UFC legend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Demetrious Johnson decided to show the technique and the impact of a kick as KSI had the pads on. Even when he kicked the YouTuber with the bare minimum power, KSI claimed to have felt a power and confessed to feeling as if that kick killed his left leg. “Oh, my God! I can feel all your weight into that one kick [with 2-3 percent power]… What the f— is a 100 [percent]? I die. I die from shock [laughs hysterically]… Bro, I already feel like I have a dead leg. What the hell, man?”



AD

The final blow came when KSI asked to receive a kick without the pads on. UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page arrived at the session some moments ago, and he, along with Demetrious Johnson, advised against it. However, they went ahead and, after getting the slightest of touches with the kick, KSI fell on the floor, saying, “Oh, my God! What the f—, bro? Holy s–t… All right. Get outta here, man.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demetrious Johnson (@mighty) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The video switched between moments from KSI and Demetrious Johnson’s training session to a few confessionals, like in a reality show, where KSI revealed his experience. He included both the grappling and the kicks, and he certainly wasn’t too thrilled.

KSI claims he felt small and powerless against Demetrious Johnson

The English YouTube star did not expect the way things panned out with Demetrious Johnson. The UFC star surprised him with his power, even though he was almost 40 lbs lighter than KSI, who claims ‘Mighty Mouse’ felt like former strongman Eddie Hall. Not only that, he also didn’t expect to get hurt with the slightest of touches from the kick, which he claims rendered him unable to feel his leg.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It felt like he was twice my weight. It felt like I had Eddie Hall on me. It made no sense. He was just so much stronger than me. But I’m a strong guy, and he was making me weak. I felt useless,” KSI added. “I’ve never been kicked before, and he gave me what? A couple of percent, and I’m on the floor. Bro, without the power, it’s instant dead leg. It’s like he just shot off my leg. It was crazy. It’s like, he literally was able to just turn off my leg, and I was unable to use it for about a minute.”

Well, KSI seems to have learned a lesson when it comes to MMA. However, Demetrious Johnson is not a stranger to taking on bigger guys. The former UFC champion once sent the entire internet into a frenzy when he defeated a heavyweight competitor in a grappling contest. What do you think about Johnson’s fighting skills? Drop your comments below.