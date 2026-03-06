“Add It to the White House”: Dana White’s Boxing Match Callout to Eddie Hearn Has Fans Going Wild

The feud between Dana White and Eddie Hearn has reached a new peak. The promotional rivals have been at odds since Zuffa, led by White, stepped into boxing earlier this year. However, tensions escalated recently when the UFC boss lured Conor Benn away from Matchroom Boxing with a staggering $15 million offer to fight Regis Prograis. Hearn quickly fired back on Thursday, announcing a commercial and advisory deal with Tom Aspinall. With tensions continuing to escalate, the pair could end up throwing hands.

“Well, let’s put it this way. We were talking about this earlier. First of all, we’re both too old. That would have to be like a Jake Paul Netflix card,” White told Piers Morgan when asked about a potential fight between them. “Listen, if Eddie wants to box, we can box… I don’t think Eddie wants to box… Back in the day, I used to box with all the guys, boxers, and UFC guys. I have boxed… Absolutely, [I would fight him, if Hearn’s up for it].”

Although Dana White has some amateur experience, he never turned professional. White himself has admitted he didn’t have what it takes to become a professional fighter. Instead, he shifted his focus to training fighters, managing them, and running boxing gyms in Boston. Initially, he intended to promote boxers, but he eventually became involved in MMA, which ultimately set him on the path to the UFC.

Similarly, Eddie Hearn has minimal experience inside the ring. However, as a teenager, he once fought his father, Barry Hearn, in a bout that, according to Piers Morgan, Eddie won. Still, despite the 10-year age gap between them, that didn’t stop Dana White from joking that the two could settle their differences in a Jake Paul-style Netflix boxing event.

Regardless, when ‘Championship Rounds’ shared White’s callout to Hearn on X, the situation quickly escalated further.

Fan predicts Dana White vs. Eddie Hearn

As one may expect, predictions for the fight started pouring in. One user claimed, “Eddie Hearn outjabs Dana White over 12 rounds using his height and reach 😂,” the user commented. Some sources say that White is 5′ 11″ and Hearn is 6’ 5”. If true, this puts the UFC CEO at a grave disadvantage.

Meanwhile, the next user even came up with a great date and venue. “Add it to the White House card prelim just to warm up before the real thing starts,” the user commented. Interestingly, though, new reports suggest Dana White will reveal the White House card, schedule for June 14, this Saturday.

Another user was ready to buy pay-per-view right away. “Need this lmao take my money,” the user commented. Hypothetically, if the fight were to happen, who would broadcast it—Hearn’s DAZN or White’s Paramount? Since both are tied to their respective organizations, which have contracts with specific broadcast partners, would their fight fall under those agreements?

Someone else had an offer for Hearn to accept the challenge. “Eddie Hearn, if you fight this man and win, I’ll buy your next 10 ppvs, and I don’t even watch boxing like that,” the user commented. Not to mention, the MMA fan base, Hearn can bring over to boxing by merely entering the ring.

The next user felt Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao may end up losing its record for the highest-selling number of PPV units. “This will break everything, all the fighting metrics ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” the user commented. It’s yet to be seen how Hearn reacts to the callout.

That being said, it appears Dana White and Eddie Hearn have the rare opportunity to enter the ring themselves after decades of working outside of it. Do you think they will fight?