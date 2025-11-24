Alex Pereira’s Coach’s Attempt to Replicate Mike Tyson’s Aura Falls Flat in MMA World

Heavyweight legend Mike Tyson might appear calm and mellow these days. But in his prime, he was anything but. His wild persona produced some of the most iconic moments in boxing history—moments that helped shape his larger-than-life aura. And it’s one of those very moments that Plinio Cruz, the coach for Alex Pereira, decided to recreate, albeit unsuccessfully, on social media today.

Pereira’s longtime coach—often spotted in social media videos and cage-side during fights—posted a clip on Instagram where he’s seen walking a tiger on a leash, cigar in the other hand, striking a pose reminiscent of Tyson’s famous tiger-owner era. Cruz clearly aimed to channel a bit of that old-school Mike Tyson swagger for his fans.

Spotlight shifts from Alex Pereira to Plinio Cruz’s Mike Tyson-esque aura

Alex Pereira’s coach posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Mood.. Boss Mode 👑.” But perhaps he wouldn’t have done it if he knew what happened to Mike Tyson and his tigers during one of the most difficult periods of the legend’s life. Many fans have seen the iconic images of Tyson posing shirtless with his white tigers.

But the reality of owning such animals was far more complicated, and Tyson learned that the hard way. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Tyson owned several white Bengal tigers at the peak of his boxing career. He kept them at his Las Vegas mansion, even building a custom enclosure on the property.

As the tigers grew, so did the expenses, eventually reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars. In one infamous incident, a woman trespassed onto Tyson’s property and was attacked by one of the tigers. Despite her being the trespasser, Tyson paid her a large settlement to avoid legal complications.

By the late 2000s, as he faced financial troubles, Mike Tyson could no longer afford the immense cost of caring for the animals. The tigers were eventually relocated to sanctuaries, where they could live in conditions better suited to them. Tyson has since reflected on those years, calling his decision to own tigers reckless and irresponsible.

Perhaps for this very reason, Cruz’s attempt to mimic Tyson’s aura didn’t sit well with many fans.

Fan alleges Cruz used the tiger to feed his own ego

While there were people who were awestruck by Cruz’s move, there were plenty of detractors as well. “Once the cub grows a little, it’s gon be different. It will eat u 💀,” one user commented. However, it’s not uncommon in some places to own fully grown tigers.

Meanwhile, this user felt Cruz was faking his confidence in the video. “I know you were s—ting bricks a little chama. Don’t lie,” the user commented. If Cruz was just doing it for a video, the animal’s handler would be nearby.

Another user accused Cruz of using the tiger to feed his ego. “Poor animal, used just to feed someone’s fragile ego,” the user wrote. It’s unclear how Cruz managed to get his hands on a tiger, though his Facebook post suggests he’s currently in New York. The clip may very well have been filmed at a zoo or wildlife facility in the Middle East, as Cruz seems to be wearing a traditional Arab head scarf..

Someone else called for the tiger’s well-being and rights. “That tiger should be free in its natural habitat, not in this video that only shows off for social media,” the user wrote. To be fair, an animal raised in human captivity can have a difficult time adjusting to the wild.

While most people were upset, this user boosted Cruz’s ego. “This tiger is brave to walk with this beast,” they commented. Clearly, not everyone hated the video.

Was Cruz’s video a harmless way of posing for social media, or does it highlight a deeper issue? It’s really up to interpretation. But what did you think of the backlash Cruz is facing for the Mike Tyson type stunt?