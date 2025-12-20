All We Know About Jack Doherty and UFC Legend Andrei Arlovski Fighting Backstage at Paul vs. Joshua

While most boxing fans were looking forward to the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua clash, on fight night, the hot topic was a backstage fight between a former UFC fighter and a YouTuber.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In all honesty, nobody expected two different people from very distinct backgrounds would get into an altercation like that. Andrei Arlovski is an ex-UFC champ, and Jack Doherty is a Miami-based YouTuber, so them trading blows was highly unexpected. Then again, what caused this massive altercation? Well, neither of them has spilled the details, but we might get some idea by looking at the unfolding event. So, here’s all we know so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Doherty and Andrei Arlovski brawl at Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua event

At the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua event, Jack Doherty joined other star audience members who went there to watch the fights. He also live-streamed the entire event on Parti.com, where footage clearly showed the influencer and his group walking past the former UFC champ and accidentally bumping into him.

In one of the many videos that were shared online, it was revealed that Doherty, who was wearing a blue shirt, moved ahead of the other group, while another man, most likely Doherty’s bodyguard, threw a punch at Arlovski, sparking the brawl. Then the ex-UFC fighter went into full rampage mode and started taking on each member of the influencer’s team.

Now, that’s what we know went down between them so far. However, was it the actual reason they engaged in a brawl? Well, that part is also expected to unfold pretty soon. That said, it may be one of the few public confrontations in Andrei Arlovski’s career. But when it comes to Doherty, it’s nothing new.

While a backstage altercation might be new for Arlovski, this is just the latest controversy in Jack Doherty’s career.

Jack Doherty and his string of controversies

Combat sports fans might be unfamiliar with the name Jack Doherty. Well, he’s a 22-year-old young and popular internet personality who boasts a massive 15M+ YouTube subscriber base. Moreover, Doherty also has over 2M followers on Instagram and 10M on TikTok. So, he’s definitely an uber-famous celebrity.

But, as the Miami native is famous for making prank videos on various digital platforms, there’s also a controversial side to his career as well. In 2022, Doherty got engaged in a similar physical altercation with fellow streamer named Neon at a BKFC event. Then, the social media star also faced a ton of backlash when one of his bodyguards punched another influencer named Corinna Kopf’s friend over some personal dispute, which almost turned into a lawsuit.

However, nothing comes close to what happened to him this year. According to a CBS report, in November, Doherty was making video content when the local police came out and arrested him for disturbing the traffic. But what unfolded later was even more grim. The Miami police took the 22-year-old into custody for alleged possession of banned substances.

So, that’s Jack Doherty’s much-discussed polarizing career, which also has other disputes. With that being said, what do you think about the Miami influencer’s altercation with Andrei Arlovski? Let us know in the comments section below.