Anderson Silva Declared GOAT as Fans Turn On Tyron Woodley After Jake-Joshua Main Card Stoppage

Nobody knew what to expect when Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley faced off again, especially on an already surreal undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua mega-event. Two former UFC champions, both long past their primes and with complicated boxing careers behind them. On paper, it seemed like nostalgia. In reality, it evolved into something far more uncomfortable.

The tension came from the contrast. Woodley arrived with urgency, still trying to shake the memory of his last knockout loss, whilst Silva carried himself with that familiar calm that once defined an era. The first round was quite uneventful, almost teasing the audience into lowering their guard. And then everything changed, as ‘The Spider’ reminded fans why he is considered to be one of the GOATs.

Anderson Silva reminds everyone who he is

The finish didn’t come from chaos. It stemmed from patience. Anderson Silva feinted low, drew a reaction, and then landed a crisp, punishing uppercut in the middle. Tyron Woodley fell instantaneously, his instincts taking over as he raced back to his feet, only for the referee to step in moments later. It was quick and clinical, and it felt surreal to see 50-year-old Anderson Silva decide the fight like that.

That’s when the reactions exploded on social media. “Okay, Silva, I see you, Mr. Old A– Goat,” one fan acknowledged. Other fans immediately recognized the technique. “Silva did a kick feint and dropped him with the uppercut! 😂 Gotta love it,” one remarked, while another simply shook their head in disbelief: “Silva uppercutted Woodley so bad he went for a UFC takedown 😂💀.”

Others thought the performance had layers, claiming, “Silva stopped him in the second round. I think he was playing around with him the first round.” Then came reverence. The disbelief turned into reluctant admiration, as a fan wrote, “Anderson Silva still has those hands 👊👊.” The analogies went a step further. “Did they just compare Silva to PELE AND SENNA?” one viewer said, taken aback at how the broadcast framed the moment.

However, not all of the reactions were celebratory. Tyron Woodley was met with a hard reality after leaving the ring. “Tyron Woodley…just retire, bro. You lost to 50-year-old Anderson Silva. It’s over, bro.” Another person summed up the confusion more bluntly: “WTF just happened between Woodley and Silva lmao.”

Ultimately, it wasn’t about records or rankings. It was about seeing something no one expected to see anymore. Anderson Silva did more than just win a boxing contest; he reopened a door that many fans felt was permanently closed. And once again, the fight world was left trying to figure out how ‘The Spider’ keeps doing this.

What’s next for Anderson Silva now

That finish did more than just end a chapter; it also reopened a conversation. Anderson Silva appeared to be neither a novelty act nor a farewell attraction. He looked controlled, intelligent, and well-aware of what he can still offer. At 50, the question is not whether he can still compete, but whether there is a matchup worthy of what he just shown. And this is where the route forward gets more interesting.

Before this fight ever materialized, ‘The Spider’ already had unfinished business lined up. A boxing match against longtime rival Chris Weidman was supposed to happen, but it was called off due to injury. That rivalry has a history, scars, and narrative weight that goes far beyond this single night.

Anderson Silva hasn’t shied away from it either, making his position clear: “Chris, I know you hurt your han,d bro, I’m waiting for you to get better. Let’s show how ex-UFC fighters can do in boxing. I’m waiting for you, Chris.” It didn’t sound like an ego-driven callout, but rather like a challenge rooted in closure.

Whether or not that fight is rebooked, Silva’s win over Tyron Woodley proved one thing beyond doubt: he doesn’t need to rush into anything. The door he reopened does not require chaos or regular appearances. It encourages selective moments, meaningful rivalries, and appearances that count. And if this is truly the end of Anderson Silva’s combat journey, he’s made it clear that it will be on his terms, not anyone else’s.