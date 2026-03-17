Anderson Silva Reveals Why He Refused to Fight on Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MMA Card

With Netflix’s Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight making headlines every day, it has become one of the most anticipated events in recent months. Francis Ngannou has joined the card. Nate Diaz and Mike Perry have also joined the card. Who wouldn’t want to, given how big this event is set to be? But that isn’t enough to convince former UFC champion Anderson Silva, who revealed in an interview with Ariel Helwani why he refused the opportunity.

“Nakisa invited me to come fight MMA or kickboxing,” Silva told Helwani. “But because I’m in this process [of becoming a cop], I just said, ‘I can’t this time.’ But when I finish the whole thing, I will probably have one more [or] two more fights, only boxing. [I don’t] have a [mindset] anymore to [train in] MMA… It’s too hard for me to [go] back to training MMA.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Of course, I train in jiu-jitsu every day,” he added during the interview. “I train in boxing two days a week, but MMA, no, not anymore. Not anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December last year, ‘The Spider’ knocked out Tyron Woodley in the second round of their boxing match on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul. Immediately afterward, Anderson Silva stunned fans by announcing a career switch, revealing plans to train with the Beverly Hills Police Department in a bid to give back to the community.

Imago October 29, 2022, Glendale, Arizona, United States: GLENDALE, AZ – OCTOBER 29: Jake Paul and Anderson Silva meet in the boxing ring for their Cruiserweight bout at Showtime s Paul vs Silva PPV Event at the Desert Diamond Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona, United States. Glendale United States – ZUMAp175 20221029_zsa_p175_044 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

That commitment appears to be ongoing, ultimately forcing Silva to turn down the fight offer from MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. The two sides have collaborated multiple times since Silva transitioned into boxing following his MMA retirement in October 2020. Notably, he faced Jake Paul in 2022, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the highly anticipated Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card will proceed without him. The Netflix-exclusive event is set for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Still, Silva insists he isn’t finished with boxing—leaving the door open for a compelling next fight. But the question is: Who will be his opponent?

Anderson Silva reveals who he wants to fight next

The ‘Spider’ wasn’t sure what he wanted to do next, but he did have two names in his mind for the two fights he claims to have left in him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My last two, I think one good fight is with Chris Weidman,” he said when asked who his ideal opponent would be.

The pair fought twice before, when they were in the UFC—UFC 162 and UFC 168. Weidman defeated Silva both times, and the 50-year-old still has revenge on his mind. As for the other opponent Silva wants to face, it’s yet another former opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think Hayato Sakurai, maybe,” he added. “I don’t know [if he wants to] fight, but I think that’s two interesting fights for me.”

Unlike Weidman, Hayato Sakurai could not defeat Anderson Silva when they fought back in August 2001. The pair collided on Shooto, a pioneering Japanese MMA organization. Silva won the fight via unanimous decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether Silva gets these two fights is yet to be seen. However, for now, he appears to be focused on becoming a cop. Who would you want him to fight?