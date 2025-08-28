Andrew Tate’s Ex-UFC Opponent for Boxing Debut Revealed in Misfits Star’s Admission

Social media superstar KSI’s Misfits Boxing promotion, which has really grown in prominence over the last couple of years, returns with yet another blockbuster event this weekend. Two ex-UFC stars, Darren Till and Luke Rockhold, are set to clash at MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, with their former UFC colleague, Tony Ferguson, making his boxing debut on the same card.

It’s an exciting time for fight fans, who’re getting to see the kind of fights that may have never happened if not for Misfits Boxing. But guess what? The surprises aren’t over because KSI and Co. have big plans at the end of this year, involving the controversial Andrew Tate. Darren Till shed light on the subject during a recent interview.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Darren Till confirms fight vs Andrew Tate as KSI returns to action

Darren Till’s post-UFC career has worked well for him, keeping him relevant in combat sports conversations. And despite the fight against Luke Rockhold at the door, he seems to have his next fight in his hands already. Yes, the Liverpudlian native claims that Misfits Boxing and he have come to an agreement with Andrew Tate for a boxing match at the end of this year, in December.

But that’s not it! ‘The Gorilla’ claims there is a chance that the event in December will go international and take place in Sweden. However, KSI and Co. appear to have two other options, one being the O2 Arena, and the other, perhaps the legendary Wembley Stadium. Also, the YouTube star is making his way back inside the squared circle, although there’s no word on who his opponent will be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That’s [the] next fight in December [vs Andrew Tate]. Misfits are making that happen, me in the main event, and I think it was O2 [Arena], Wembley,” Darren Till told SecondsOutLive in a recent interview. “Me and Andrew Tate are fighting in December… Could be [outside of UK]. We can get us to the UK, or Sweden… will be a massive event. KSI is gonna be on it.”



Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

A former kickboxer, Andrew Tate, has not competed in a professional fight since 2020. Hence, the appeal to see how things pan out for him against Darren Till. But while the former UFC star has confirmed that talks are being held, a popular media outlet has expressed doubt over the same.

BBC claims Tate is not in talks with Misfits Boxing

The speculation about Andrew Tate possibly making his return has taken the news world by storm. BBC, for instance, went the extra mile and tried to get in contact with the officials back at DAZN to confirm if his return is legitimate. However, none of the representatives or executives in DAZN had anything to share, and the media outlet claims that they outright declined to make any comments at all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Sources close to DAZN – the broadcaster of Misfits Boxing – told BBC Sport that no talks are taking place and no announcement is planned for this weekend,” BBC reported. “BBC Sport contacted Misfits Boxing, which works alongside promotional outfit Wasserman Boxing, but it declined to respond.” Well, this begs the question of how valid Darren Till’s claims are.

We don’t have any concrete details or announcements yet, so the claims about Andrew Tate’s return to fighting will need some validation. Regardless, what do you think about a possible boxing debut for ‘Top G’? Would you want to see Tate fight? Drop your comments below.