Ariel Helwani Reveals “Crazy” Estimated Purse for Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua to Dana White’s Stars

Ariel Helwani is never one to hold back when it comes to scrutinizing UFC CEO Dana White and the organization. This time, he focused on the highly anticipated boxing matchup between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua to turn up the pressure. With the UFC between major cards, the heavyweight showdown between Joshua and Paul has surged into the spotlight. The bout is scheduled for Dec. 19, and the money chatter around it is already hijacking the combat-sports conversation.

Despite the buzz, the experience gap is the first thing everyone points to, and it’s precisely why the rumored payday has become the real headline. The disparities in experience, records, and physical attributes between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua are impossible to ignore. So, what’s really behind this matchup? Naturally, it comes down to the ‘crazy’ fight purse, a point Ariel Helwani recently highlighted while speaking with Jorge Masvidal and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Dubbed Judgment Day and set to be streamed globally on Netflix, the fight marks another example of how alternative distribution models are inflating combat-sports paydays beyond traditional gate and PPV revenue.

The physical and stylistic contrast between the fighters has been widely discussed, but the weigh-in underscored something deeper. Paul drew boos from sections of the crowd while Joshua stayed composed, highlighting not just the perceived mismatch on paper, but the emotional divide shaping public perception of the fight.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua purse leaves UFC stars speechless

The hype surrounding the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight continues to grow, driven largely by the enormous money involved. At the same time, amid widespread speculation about the fight purse, Helwani said he’s heard numbers that would make most UFC headliners blink.

“Listen, you guys deserve a lot more money. I mean, look at this fight that’s happening tomorrow night, AJ and Jake Paul. Those guys are getting tens,” said Ariel Helwani on ‘The Helwani Show’.

The revelation stunned both lifelong combat sports stars, Jorge Masvidal and Kayla Harrison. Then Masvidal asked Helwani about the “projecting numbers,” and Helwani replied, “tens of millions,” leaving Masvidal and Harrison even more shocked.

“Bulls–t,” said Jorge Masvidal. Helwani doubled down and claimed the range could be $40–$50 million each, which instantly turned the segment into a fighter-pay referendum. Kayla Harrison immediately responded, “Shut up.” After hearing the figures, both fighters looked demoralized, despite their status as lifelong MMA veterans and major names in American combat sports.

Recent reporting around the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight supports the idea of an enormous payday. According to multiple industry estimates tied to the Netflix-backed event, the total fight purse is believed to approach $184 million, with both fighters positioned to earn massive guarantees even before bonuses and global broadcast revenue are factored in.

The reactions of both fighters underscored how UFC contracts often stifle “explosive” deals and leave fighters underpaid. At the same time, Jake Paul is advocating for higher pay for combat athletes, leveraging his status as a social media star turned boxer. Unsurprisingly, the enormous fight purses surrounding Paul continue to fuel debate across the industry.

Paul’s push into heavyweight boxing, paired with a Netflix-led global deal, demonstrates how commercial platforms and entertainment alliances are driving upside that traditional boxing and MMA models can struggle to match.

Traditionally, boxing pays much higher purses, which has driven fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Francis Ngannou to pursue bouts outside MMA. While the Muhammad Ali Act once protected boxers, there’s an ongoing debate about whether boxing’s regulatory framework should change, and that’s where White’s plans draw scrutiny. Dana White actively supports changes that would allow boxing promotions to operate more like the UFC.

That tension has spilled beyond fighters and into the promoter space.

Some in boxing argue that these mega-purses are a sign of the sport’s commercial evolution rather than exploitation. Promoter Eddie Hearn, for example, has publicly insisted the Paul–Joshua showdown is a legitimate professional contest, dismissing rumors of it being staged and emphasizing that both athletes are planning to compete seriously despite the spectacle framing.

That defense of the event itself doesn’t extend to how the sport may be structured going forward.

Eddie Hearn calls out Dana White over Zuffa Boxing fighter compensation

One of the driving forces behind Dana White’s push to amend the Muhammad Ali Act is his plan to launch Zuffa Boxing next year. White appears to be aiming for a UFC-style model, one that gives promoters centralized control over rankings, titles, and fighters under exclusive contracts. Critics, however, warn that such a system would reduce transparency and further limit fighters’ rights within the sport.

Earlier this year, Dana White partnered with Saudi promoters to help stage the Canelo vs Crawford fight. Since then, several high-profile fighters have voiced concerns about the direction of this approach. Promoter Eddie Hearn has also been outspoken, repeatedly criticizing Dana White and TKO. More recently, Hearn returned to the topic while highlighting White’s close relationship with former US president Donald Trump.

“I was with a manager the other day who told me about an offer they had made to one of their fighters. I couldn’t believe how bad the money was… don’t see why there should be any alteration to the Muhammad Ali Act. The Act is there and designed to protect the fighters. Respect the fighters, protect the fighters,” Eddie Hearn said via Boxing Social.

As resistance to changes to the Ali Act continues to grow, Dana White’s move into boxing is becoming increasingly divisive. Is this evolution, or simply the UFC model exported into another sport? Share your thoughts below.