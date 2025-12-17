Arman Tsarukyan Reveals if Dana White Almost Fired Him as He Targets Jake and Logan Paul Fight

After pulling out of UFC 311 when he had the title shot at his fingertips, Arman Tsarukyan has struggled to make a case for a title shot. As Ilia Topuria announced his hiatus for the first quarter of the year, Dana White set up an interim title. Despite being the #1 contender, the CEO snubbed Tsarukyan in favor of Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje.

The UFC 324 headliner announcement has made people wonder if Arman Tsarukyan has burned the bridges with Dana White. Luckily for us, the lightweight star has opened up about his relationship with the CEO and has addressed the rumors surfacing online. Here’s what he had to say.

It’s all good with Dana White, claims Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan, during his appearance at ACBJJ 20’s presser, as he’s scheduled to compete on December 17, contradicted what the consensus has been among fans. ‘Ahalkalakets’ revealed that Dana White wasn’t literally going to fire him for putting UFC 311 in jeopardy, but there was a bit of tension when he pulled out. Despite that, Tsarukyan claims that there have been no problems in his relationship with his employer.

“He didn’t say that. He said that he ‘COULD have fired Arman,'” Arman Tsarukyan stated at the ACBJJ 20 presser. “People think that I have a bad relationship with Dana White. It’s not true.”

Besides, Dana White has clarified his stance on Arman Tsarukyan as well. He reiterated that these aren’t things he liked to discuss in public, but for anybody who’d want to know, the lightweight star is not completely in the doghouse even though he pulled out of UFC 311. Also, there are no hard feelings between the head honcho and the fighter, just because Tsarukyan was snubbed from UFC 324, a decision that has been supported by some.

“He’s here [in the UFC]. You know what I didn’t do? We haven’t cut him. We’re not sideways with him. We don’t dislike him,” Dana White told The Mac Life.

Well, Arman Tsarukyan needs to keep making the effort to get on Dana White’s good side. That’s because he’s got some ambitions that could only happen if he can have the CEO on his side.

Tsarukyan is targeting the Paul brothers

Arman Tsarukyan’s dreams in his professional career are quite commendable. During his appearance on the ACBJJ 20 presser, the Armenian star revealed that his plans in the future involve, of course, winning the UFC title, and even defending it as many times as he can. The most surprising thing that he talked about was his wish to get into boxing, but he doesn’t wish to compete against professional boxers.

Instead, Arman Tsarukyan wants to compete in the crossover boxing scene. And the opponent of choice is either Jake Paul or Logan Paul. We’ve already seen how big an impact ‘El Gallo’ has made in the boxing world. And with his WWE career in full swing, fighting ‘The Maverick’ won’t be a bad decision for Tsarukyan either.

However, Arman Tsarukyan does have a wish to fight one of the biggest boxing legends ever–Manny Pacquiao. He has clearly set a very high bar for himself, but it’s hard to say if Dana White will give him the support he needs to pursue these objectives. Let us know what you think in the comments section.