Artem Lobov Plots Jake Paul Move After Crucial Rivalry Decider Against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Teammate

A feud ignited in 2018 is finally set to reach its crescendo on October 3, 2025, at a PFL event in Dubai—contested at a catchweight of 165 pounds. Artem Lobov, once a trusted comrade of Conor McGregor, and Zubaira Tukhugov, a longtime confidant of Khabib Nurmagomedov, were initially slated to clash at UFC Fight Night 138 in 2018. Yet fate intervened when Tukhugov was embroiled in the infamous post-fight melee at UFC 229, where he brazenly assaulted McGregor following Khabib’s victory.

In the aftermath, UFC officials expunged Tukhugov from the card, and Lobov was instead paired with Michael Johnson, suffering a unanimous decision loss. Undeterred, Lobov pledged to pursue Tukhugov—declaring he’d walk away from the UFC if necessary to settle their grudge elsewhere. Now, seven years on, Lobov emerges from retirement, driven by vengeance, for the long-awaited reckoning. Yet this won’t mark the swan song of ‘The Russian Hammer’—he’s already plotting a foray into influencer boxing, eyeing names like Jake Paul on his horizon.

“I’m not really sure,” Lobov told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Show when asked about his future beyond Tukhugov. “In terms of professional MMA, potentially maybe one and done, but I wouldn’t mind getting into some of the celebrity boxing shows that Jake Paul and the Misfits have been organizing.” Paul has fought several retired UFC fighters in the past, although he appears to have moved on to facing out-of-prime boxers at this point, with talks of a mega fight against former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua making headlines.

Meanwhile, KSI’s Misfits have also seen the likes of Dillon Danis, Darren Till, and more compete under their promotional banner. Regardless, Lovob continued, revealing his motivation to pursue boxing after the fight against Tukhugov. “The money seems to be really good there,” Lovob added. “The events are always massive, a lot of viewership. Big numbers, always sold-out events. I wouldn’t mind doing something like this potentially.” Before that, however, Lobov faces a formidable challenge—but perhaps even more intriguingly, the friendship with McGregor that once catapulted him into the spotlight appears to have unraveled.

Artem Lobov talks about the relationship with Conor McGregor after the public feud

Arten Mobov has spoken out about his complicated relationship with Conor McGregor after their very public feud over the Proper Number Twelve whiskey brand. Looking back at their close friendship, Lovob told Ariel Helwani, “We always had each other’s backs. I showed him unmatched loyalty. Who was more loyal to him than I was? I did everything for him.”

Their friendship, however, broke down because of a handshake deal that Lovob claims McGregor ignored. Allegedly, McGregor had promised Lovob to give him 5% of the whiskey brand’s profits after its $600 million sale. “I put the biggest piece of meat on Conor’s table, and he wouldn’t cut me a tiny slice so my family could eat.”

“He knows I’m in the right and f***in’ me over,” Lobov said, expressing both frustration and hurt. Despite their feud, Lobov hopes reconciliation is possible between them. “I want to see the old Conor back. Then, everything will be sweet between us.” Yet, he also acknowledged the change. “This is a different Conor. I don’t even recognize him.”

From the looks of things, Artem Lobov doesn’t want his friendship with Conor McGregor to end, but he can’t let go of the money. It’s the same reason he came out of retirement to fight Zubaira Tukhugov and wants to get involved with Jake Paul or Misfits. But do you think any of it is possible?