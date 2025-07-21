Astronomer CEO Catches Strays in Nina Drama, Kayla Harrison’s Promo for Canelo vs. Crawford

A viral tech controversy has just received the influencer treatment. Nina Marie Danielle, also known as Nina Drama, capitalized on the attention surrounding the recently resigned CEO of AI startup Astronomer, Andy Byron, by mocking the famed kiss cam incident that led to his downfall. But this wasn’t for fun; she had a fight to promote.

In a new Instagram video, Nina and Kayla Harrison recreate the awkward Coldplay concert embrace that sparked the scandal, complete with exaggerated emotions and a not-so-subtle jab. Breaking the fourth wall, she turns to the camera and deadpans, “Well, now that I have your attention, watch Canelo-Crawford. Tickets now on Ticketmaster.”

Well, we’ll have to give her the credit; the humorous twist was an instant hit, combining pop culture and prizefighting in true Nina Drama fashion. However, the same love that she got for the video cannot be compared to the massive hate and mockery being suffered by Byron. The former CEO, who is worth an estimated $50 million, stepped down from his position just days after the now-infamous footage from Gillette Stadium went public.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, who are both married to other people, were caught on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert, appearing clearly uneasy as the camera lingered. Even Chris Martin commented live: “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” The fallout was quick. Byron was placed on leave and later resigned.

AD

Now, Nina’s post cleverly transformed the chaos into marketing gold. What better event to promote than the upcoming Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas? After all, the fight is being hyped as one of the biggest in boxing history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele) Expand Post

With Canelo’s super middleweight championships on the line and Crawford attempting to become the first undisputed champion in three weight divisions, the stakes couldn’t be higher. No catchweights or rehydration clauses, just two of the sport’s top boxers competing for pound-for-pound supremacy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In a fight world dominated by personality and spectacle, Nina Drama’s post hits the sweet spot. However, it is worth noting that she isn’t the only one who used the downfall of the Astronomer employees to get a few laughs from their audience.

Daniel Cormier one-ups Nina Drama with a wild comparison

While Nina Drama made fun of the Astronomer CEO, Daniel Cormier pushed things to the next level during the UFC 318 presser. What began as a regular legacy debate between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway quickly turned comedic as ‘DC’ brought Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and a Coldplay concert scandal to light.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With effortless timing, Cormier stole the moment—without even trying. Cormier commented on McGregor’s future, saying, “Conor’s gotta take care of a couple things,” before referring to the now-infamous kiss cam clip. “There’s only two people who are having a hard time right now. It’s Conor, and that dude that got caught.”

His dig at McGregor, delivered with a wink and a wonderfully timed punchline, landed harder than most Octagon blows. But if it is the real blows that you seek, then there’s nothing better for you to see than the upcoming wild fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. So, will you be watching the big money fight? Let us know in the comments.