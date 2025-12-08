Barstool Sports’ Jab at Conor McGregor Backfires as Mike Tyson Moment Receives Fans Support

Conor McGregor doesn’t have the best reputation these days. Once a dominant and beloved fighter in the UFC, his off-Octagon scandals have dulled his achievements in the sport. Since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in a rubber match with Dustin Poirier, the 37-year-old has failed to make a comeback. However, he is currently bidding to change that with a fight against Michael Chandler at the UFC White House card next year. But before that, he met up with Mike Tyson.

The legendary former heavyweight champion was in Dublin, Ireland, earlier this month, and he crossed paths with ‘The Notorious.’ McGregor hosted the boxing legend in his pub, The Black Forge Inn, where they discussed everything, from fighting to life. And one of these moments appears to have caught the eye of Barstool Sports, an American sports media outlet. However, they tried to put a unique spin on it, which didn’t paint McGregor in the best light.

Conor McGregor teaches Mike Tyson boxing, says Barstool Sports

Turning to X, where Barstool Sports boasts 6.7 million followers, the outlet attempted to push the narrative that Conor McGregor was teaching Mike Tyson how to box. “You won’t believe who Conor McGregor was giving boxing tips to this weekend,” they wrote in the caption, pairing it with a clip of the pair’s meeting in Dublin. But the footage tells a different story. In the clip, McGregor is simply pointing out a move he admires from Tyson.

He explains that while most boxers go low to the body before coming high, Tyson doesn’t follow that pattern. Instead, McGregor notes that Tyson just jumps inside the pocket to fight, a style he praises. Tyson, seated at the table, listens calmly as McGregor speaks—clearly not a boxing lesson, something made even clearer by McGregor’s comments about Tyson’s upcoming exhibition against Floyd Mayweather.

According to Bloody Elbow, McGregor openly backed Tyson in the fight, which is slated for next spring. “Mike looks amazing. It’s been seven years since he was last here… That was seven years ago, and he looks even seven years younger than then, you get me?” he said. Tyson, later at an event, also mentioned that the exhibition with Mayweather is expected to take place in March in Africa.

Despite Barstool’s attempt to stir the pot, the post quickly went viral—and fans overwhelmingly sided with McGregor instead of buying into the narrative.

Barstool Sports needs to be punished, per fan

Hundreds of fans quickly flocked to the post. One user promptly dismissed the narrative Barstool was trying to create. “He’s saying what he likes about Tyson. Common Barstool L,” the user commented. Not to mention, McGregor also incorporates boxing in his fights, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched if he talks a little boxing here and there.

Another user echoed the same sentiment, even calling for the outlet to face consequences for the misleading post. “He was saying what he did and why he liked it, spin the punishment wheel, whoever posted this,” the user wrote. It’s clear the post was crafted to farm engagement on X—and in that regard, it certainly succeeded.

The next user also had the same impression of the video. “He was just diagramming a fight moment, not teaching Mike. I miss this Conor. Excited and focused only on the fight,” the user commented. Perhaps fans would get to see this version of Conor McGregor return if he is booked for UFC White House.

However, not everyone saw through the narrative. “This Mfer Has Lost It,” one user commented. Allegations of drug use, lawsuits, and violence outside the cage have led to McGregor’s reputation taking a nose-dive.

Meanwhile, this user appears to have grown accustomed to McGregor’s erratic behavior. “Oh, c’mon, it’s f—king McGregor, that’s what he does,” the user wrote. Perhaps the user’s perception of McGregor comes from the wild things he has done in the past. In April 2019, Conor punched an older man in a Dublin pub because the guy refused a shot of Conor’s Proper Twelve whiskey.

That being said, it appears Barstool Sports is facing backlash for running a false narrative about Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson. But what did you think about the post?