Ben Askren Credits Jake Paul and Dana White, Among Others, for Changing His Life

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren was not a fan favorite during his time in the UFC. However, he found support from all corners of the community when it mattered the most. ‘Funky’s toughest battle was outside of the Octagon, which put his family in distress. But the love and support from the people helped Askren get through the life-threatening battle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

A neglected staph infection was all it took to put Ben Askren‘s life in danger. There was a need for a double-lung transplant, which made his family scramble to get some funding. And they received as much help as possible from the fans, including celebrities like Jake Paul, whom he had previously fought. Months after his recovery, Askren expressed how over the moon he was after receiving the wave of support that he did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Askren is thankful for the support

“I was so honored by all the support,” Ben Askren told The Schmo during an interview.

The 39-year-old veteran acknowledged the vital role that the people played during the difficult time he went through. Given its significance, Ben Askren claimed that he plans to show the turn of events and release them to the public in a documentary, and that’s something he’s really looking forward to.

“We’re gonna have a documentary coming out next year, which is really exciting,” Askren further stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

As we’ve already mentioned, Jake Paul helped Ben Askren by donating half a million dollars for his treatment. Not only that, UFC CEO Dana White, who doesn’t really have the best of relationships with ‘Funky’, also made sure to help his former fighter out with an undisclosed amount.

However, it’s not just the big amounts that were appreciated by Askren; he even expressed gratitude to the people who helped his family out while he was lying unconscious in a hospital bed. As such, he hopes to give them the love back in any way he can.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“There were people showing up when I wasn’t f—ing awake, right? You know, [people] helping with my kids or sending prayers online. Everything. It’s just amazing,” Ben Askren added. “If there’s one thing, I’m personally going to try to do better… I was so impressed by other people, like, I’ve got to do better, show love to other people, and try to pay attention to when other people are going through hard times, and make sure I’m there for them.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 235-Lawler vs Askren, Mar 2, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ben Askren blue gloves defeats Robbie Lawler red gloves during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 02.03.2019 20:17:14, 12274849, T-Mobile Arena, Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 12274849

Ben Askren showed not just resilience but also his willpower. He’s a man who never lets setbacks deter him from what he loves most. Hence, even after recovering from his predicament, the former UFC fighter immediately got back to training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Askren returned to training in November

After battling a life-threatening medical situation, most people would prefer to take a seat and rest as much as they can to avoid exacerbating any other issues that may pop up. But that’s not the way Ben Askren operates. Last month, the former UFC fighter got back into the gym and on the wrestling mats, sharing a video and encouraging people to “get to work.”

“4 months ago, I was on my death bed. 3 months ago, I couldn’t stand unassisted. 2 months ago, I was still using a walker,” Askren wrote in a post on X. “What’s your excuse?? Tie them up tight and let’s get to work. Couldn’t be more grateful to be back at it and for all of the support the community gave me during such a hard time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Askren’s recovery from the predicament he was in has made him an inspiration to people in the entire fight community. Even rivals like Jorge Masvidal came out to share words of praise for his former opponent, who gave him the most viral moment of his life. Regardless, what do you think about Askren’s message of gratitude? Let us know in the comments down below.