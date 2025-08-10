BJ Penn Seeks Inspiration From Mike Tyson to Issue Personal Message for Family Amid Ongoing Spiral

BJ Penn has been going through a tough time lately, but his recent posts show that he is drawing on some great inspiration. Penn is taking inspiration from Mike Tyson‘s outlook on life, focusing on what truly counts: family and forgiveness, rather than money or fame. He’s sending a message about how it takes real strength, iron-like strength, to forgive someone, especially when things get messy.

This message comes amid a storm of personal problems for the former UFC fighter. Earlier this year, he was arrested numerous times due to conflicts with his elderly mother, who accused him of psychological abuse and got a restraining order against him. On top of that, she revealed that Penn suffers from a rare mental health issue that causes him to believe that those close to him have been replaced by imposters.

These struggles have caused serious family tension and legal troubles. Despite this, Penn sent love and forgiveness to his daughters. In his latest Instagram post, he wrote, “I forgive you 2 girls; it’s not your fault! I love ❤️ you girls 😊.” Along with this, he added his own quote as he wrote, “ALL OF THE MONEY 💰 IN THE WHOLE WORLD IS F—— WORTHLESS IF YOU DON’T HAVE ANYONE TO SHARE IT WITH OR SPEND IT ON!”

To make the post hit even harder, the post also had an audio from Mike Tyson’s interview with Bet-David where he said that money is meaningless if you don’t have someone to share it with. The legendary boxer said, “If you think a lot of money can make you happy, you’ve never had a lot of money before.” He then reveals that the only focus in his life is on himself, his children, and his family.

So, seeing all this, it is a clear indication that Penn’s priorities have turned toward what truly matters. However, there’s also a sharp edge to Penn’s words. He speaks about greed as if it were something bigger than himself. It’s evident he’s experiencing a mix of pain and defiance as he deals with his situation, standing his ground even as things fall apart.

In the end, BJ Penn’s posts show a fighter still fighting, just not in the Octagon. He’s dealing with personal problems and conflict within his family, but his message is clear: forgiving requires strength, and even when things become messy, that strength can keep you going. And now, with the strength and belief in himself, he is gearing up to fight his own case.

BJ Penn refuses to get an attorney

Picking up on his message of inner strength and overcoming personal storms, BJ Penn is preparing for another struggle, but this time in court. True to his independent spirit, Penn has chosen to face this battle alone, refusing to hire an attorney. It’s a surprising move, but it perfectly captures the mindset of a fighter who wants to control his own destiny, even when the stakes are high.

The 46-year-old hasn’t hidden why he rejects legal counsel. In his own words, he has been burned before, claiming that lawyers “sold me out” or “stole my money.” He’s deeply aware of the risks of going it alone in a complex legal battle, but he’d rather own his decisions, even if it means risking defeat.

For Penn, it’s about standing on his own two feet, as he always did when the Octagon’s bell rang. However, the situation is far more complex. Whether this fierce independence benefits or harms him remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: BJ Penn is never one to back down from a challenge, no matter where it leads him.