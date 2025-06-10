Calls Mount Against Dana White’s Canelo vs Crawford as Jon Jones Faces Massive Backlash

What first appeared to be an unusual gap in Dana White & Co.’s annual schedule, White officially confirmed “No UFC Pay-Per-View in September” during the UFC 316 post-fight press conference, leaving fans puzzled. The vacant September slot quickly sparked speculation, with many wondering what might be happening behind the scenes. That speculation was put to rest when Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh confirmed, “ana will promote this fight,” referring to the blockbuster boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

Interestingly, this outcome wasn’t always certain. Just a month ago, fans were awaiting an official update from Dana White about his rumored boxing league in collaboration with Turki Alalshikh. At the time, conflicting reports hinted that the Bossman might be stepping away from the project, fueling uncertainty about his future in the boxing world. But in a decisive move, his excellency quashed all doubts, confirming that Dana White and TKO Holdings will indeed be behind what promises to be one of the most significant events in modern boxing.

Just 24 hours later, the UFC CEO and the UFC made it official. Via the UFC’s Instagram page, they revealed the date, time, and platform for the long-hyped showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford. Calling it a historic moment, White stated,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) Expand Post

While excitement builds for this blockbuster boxing showdown, UFC fans haven’t lost sight of what many consider the promotion’s top priority: finally locking in the long-anticipated title clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. With half the year gone, no one has set an official date.

The Brit has now held the interim title for over 534 days, and Jon Jones’s continued absence has led fans and critics alike to accuse him of “ducking” Aspinall—some even urging the UFC to strip ‘Bones’ of his title. Just yesterday, Dana White claimed that the heavyweight kingpin had agreed to fight Tom Aspinall, offering a glimmer of hope. But in a dramatic twist today, the situation seems to have shifted once again—and fans are not thrilled with the latest developments.

Fans urged Dana White to strip the “most inactive” Jon Jones of his title

What began as mild frustration toward Jon Jones and the UFC has erupted into a full-blown campaign, stretching from social media to the broader internet. Last month, fans launched an online petition demanding that ‘Bones’ be stripped of his title—what many initially called a “crazy” effort is now closing in on 200,000 signatures. One fan summed up the growing anger with the comment, “Strip Jon Jones then go play boxing promoter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the swelling backlash, Dana White’s only response at the time was, “Just relax.” But with recent developments, those words now feel out of touch. Today, it was revealed that Jon Jones—who had reportedly agreed to face Tom Aspinall after asking for “f-ck you money”—has now backed out. With negotiations breaking down, the Interim champ appears to be looking elsewhere, and fans are not holding back their disappointment.

One fan took aim at Dana White on UFC’s Instagram, commenting, “Dana you losing your credibility by shielding Jones from fighting Aspinall.” the New Mexican native hasn’t fought in over six months—his last Octagon appearance was at UFC 309, where he knocked out Stipe Miocic with a spinning back kick. Since then, he’s surpassed Cain Velasquez for the longest UFC title reign at over 800 days—but with only one title defense.

A fan voiced the collective frustration: “Make Jon Jones vs. Tom happen or just strip Jon. The fans have waited enough.” Another added: “Strip Jonathan Jones Dana please.” But it’s not just Jon Jones catching heat. Dana White himself is under fire, with fans accusing him of protecting ‘Bones’. From praising him as the pound-for-pound king to calling him the GOAT, the UFC CEO has long been in Jones’ corner. But his inaction regarding the Tom Aspinall bout has raised serious questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A boxing fan chimed in, “Bro would rather go to boxing than make Jones fight Tom.” Another added bluntly, “Strip Jon Jones. Most UNactive champ.” Dana White, who played a key role in the 2017 Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing blockbuster, now seems increasingly focused on boxing once again. But many MMA fans aren’t buying in. One summed up the sentiment: “No one cares about boxing Dana. Announce Tom vs. Jon.”

With White now diving into a new chapter in boxing, could the long-awaited showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall finally happen in 2025? Share your take below.